SC Featured to Debut “Fighting for Aniah” on Tomorrow’s Noon ET SportsCenter

Every UFC competitor needs courage, but heavyweight Walt Harris has a different kind of strength. This Saturday night, Harris faces Alistair Overeem in UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris, the heavyweight’s first fight since the tragic murder of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard last fall.

Tom Rinaldi shares the story of Walt’s determination to fight on SC Featured in the noon ET edition of SportsCenter. The 14-minute “Fighting for Aniah” is Harris’ first extensive on-camera interview since the murder.

“For all the interviews that I have done that have centered on great challenge and great loss, Walt’s was among the most moving in my career,” Rinaldi said.

Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris this Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

