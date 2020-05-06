Season Three of espnW’s “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” Premieres Wednesday with USWNT’s Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

A podcast celebrating trailblazing women, the third season of “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” debuts today, featuring two soccer & pop culture superstars to kick off a stacked slate of guests, which includes multiple Olympic gold medalists, iconic groundbreakers and more.

“Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” is a fun, thoughtful, candid conversation with pioneers in sports about the joy and chaos found in life and sports. Laughter — and donuts — permitted. “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” is presented by Ally, a leading digital financial services company.

Episode 1 features USWNT’s Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, as the couple talk with Julie and co-host Lynn Olszowy about going public with their relationship, the significance of sharing their wedding on social media and Ali’s journey from being cut from the USWNT and then winning another World Cup. Listen to Season 3, Episode 1 of “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” on the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, and wherever podcasts are available.

Other guests this season include Olympic track & field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Amy Van Dyken, 2018 Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalists Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall and World Cup champion Jessica McDonald.

Foudy is a former captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team and won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles during her almost two decades with the national team. She is now an analyst and reporter for ESPN and espnW and, most importantly, a donut savant.

