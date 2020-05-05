Terry Francona and Johnny Damon Join BBTN Live Ahead of ESPN’s 2004 ALCS Game 4 MLB Encore Tuesdays Telecast

ESPN.com Poll: Fan Vote Underway on the Classic Derek Jeter Game that ESPN will Air May 12

ESPN2 to Re-Air its KBO League Game Telecasts

Ahead of the May 5 edition of MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell, former ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analyst and current Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona and World Series Champion Johnny Damon will join BBTN Live to discuss their 2004 World Series campaign with the Boston Red Sox. The duo will join host Clinton Yates and commentator Jon “Boog” Sciambi at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and the ESPN App.

This week’s edition of MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell features the 2004 ALCS Game 4, which the Red Sox won in 12 innings to launch their historic series comeback against the New York Yankees. MLB Encore Tuesdays begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The May 12 edition of MLB Encore Tuesdays, a celebration of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame career, will be determined by a fan vote. All week through May 8, ESPN.com will have an open poll for fans to choose from a selection of five classic Jeter games. To vote, visit ESPN.com.

Veteran ESPN analyst and storyteller Tim Kurkjian continues his Baseball Fix series of written and video anecdotes tied to the day in MLB history. Tuesday, Kurkjian discusses how Mike Piazza turned a favor for his father into a Hall of Fame career. Wednesday, he outlines the career of the great Willie Mays, and Thursday, he celebrates the day Bartolo Colon finally hit a home run.

As previously announced, ESPN2 will exclusively televise six live KBO League regular-season games each week in English. Additionally, ESPN2 will re-air each game. The defending Korea Series Champion Doosan Bears face the LG Twins Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., as play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech calls the game with analyst Eduardo Perez from their respective home studios. Friday at 5:30 a.m., the 11-time KBO League champion KIA Tigers visit the Samsung Lions, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Perez on the call.

Read ESPN.com’s KBO League season primer here.

Upcoming KBO League Live and Re-air Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Tue, May 5 3 p.m. NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (Re-air) Wed, May 6 2:30 a.m. NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (Re-air) Wed, May 6 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears at LG Twins (Live) Wed, May 6 2 p.m. Doosan Bears at LG Twins (Re-air) Thu, May 7 2:30 a.m. Doosan Bears at LG Twins (Re-air) Thu, May 7 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (Live) Thu, May 7 3 p.m. NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (Re-air) Fri, May 8 2:30 a.m. NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (Re-air) Fri, May 8 5:30 a.m. KIA Tigers at Samsung Lions (Live) Fri, May 8 3 p.m. KIA Tigers at Samsung Lions (Re-air) Sat, May 9 1 a.m. KIA Tigers at Samsung Lions (Re-air) Sat, May 9 4 a.m. LG Twins at NC Dinos (Live) Sat, May 9 10 p.m. LG Twins at NC Dinos (Re-air) Sun, May 10 1 a.m. LG Twins at NC Dinos (Live)

