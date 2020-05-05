The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Set to Celebrate Inspiring Humanitarian Efforts and the Year in Sports on June 21 on ESPN

Inspired by the extraordinary acts of heroism and humanitarian aid happening around the world, The 2020 ESPYS will shift its customary focus from outstanding athletic achievement in order to further highlight narratives of service, perseverance, and courage from within the world of sports. ESPN will celebrate the year in sports with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One airing June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Details of the show continue to evolve with production underway, but the two-hour produced program will underscore sport’s continued role in bringing us together, encouraging resilience, providing joy, and inspiring hope. The 2020 ESPYS will preserve several core elements of the annual show, including the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Additionally, the show will include the Sports Humanitarian Awards, sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb, with several key awards including the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, among others.

Due to safety concerns surrounding any large gatherings, ESPN has cancelled the live events for The 2020 ESPYS and the sixth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards. Additional information regarding The 2020 ESPYS will be announced at a later date.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Jay Jay Nesheim: [email protected]

Isabelle Lopez: [email protected]