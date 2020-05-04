Today on ESPN’s First Take: “That’s When we Knew that the Torch was Being Passed” Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Shares the Moment Michael Jordan Took Over the NBA

Today on ESPN’s First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, Basketball Hall of Famer and 5-time NBA champion Magic Johnson joined the show.

Johnson discussed different elements of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” series including when he knew Michael Jordan had taken over the league, how Kobe Bryant was the closest comparison to Jordan and more.

“The Last Dance” continues with episodes 7 and 8, Sunday, May 10, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

