Today on ESPN’s First Take: “That’s When we Knew that the Torch was Being Passed” Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Shares the Moment Michael Jordan Took Over the NBA
Today on ESPN’s First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, Basketball Hall of Famer and 5-time NBA champion Magic Johnson joined the show.
Johnson discussed different elements of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” series including when he knew Michael Jordan had taken over the league, how Kobe Bryant was the closest comparison to Jordan and more.
Videos:
On the moment the NBA torch was passed: Watch
On Bryant being the closest comparison to Jordan: Watch
On Isiah Thomas being left off the Dream Team: Watch
On important takeaways from Sunday’s episodes: Watch
“The Last Dance” continues with episodes 7 and 8, Sunday, May 10, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.
