UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje from Jacksonville Exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Two championship bouts headline UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz .

and vs . UFC, ESPN+ and ESPN Promoting #AllInChallenge “Ultimate UFC Experience” in support of Covid-19 Relief

Main Card Starts at 10 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, May 9, at 10 p.m. ET, live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The event features two of the most exciting fighters in UFC as No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and No. 4-ranked Justin Gaethje square off for the interim lightweight title. In the co-main, UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will put his title on the line against former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Live coverage on fight night begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

UFC Live returns to ESPN on Friday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 249.

A former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson (26-3) is currently tied with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the longest winning streak (12) in UFC lightweight history. Ferguson is coming off three consecutive finishes against top lightweights Donald Cerrone (June 2019), former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis (October 2018) and Kevin Lee (October 2017). Gaethje (21-2), one of UFC’s most explosive fighters, looks to continue his climb after three straight victories over Cerrone, James Vick and Edson Barboza.

In the co-main, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Cejudo (15-2) will look to solidify his reign in UFC’s lower weight classes when he faces Cruz (22-2). The former WEC bantamweight champion and first-ever bantamweight champion in UFC history, Cruz steps inside the Octagon for the first time in 1,226 days — the only fighter with a longer layoff before heading straight into a UFC title challenge was former two-time UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who had a layoff of 1449 days before capturing the UFC middleweight title with a win over UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Cruz holds UFC championship victories over UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

In the build-up to UFC 249, ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC will be supporting the All-In Challenge to raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts by jointly promoting “The Ultimate UFC Experience.” “The Ultimate UFC Experience” features Dana White and Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry teaming up to present the most exclusive UFC experience to one lucky winner: the chance to pick any Las Vegas UFC pay-per-view event and have an all-expenses-paid trip that includes once-in-a-lifetime experiences as special guests of White and Berry. Complete details of the experience are available here.

UFC 249 on ESPN+: Ferguson vs Gaethje

Fri., 5/8 5 p.m. UFC Live: UFC 249 Preview ESPN 6 p.m. UFC 249 Pre-Show: Ferguson vs. Gaethje ESPN+ Sat., 5/9 6p.m. UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 249 Post Show: Ferguson vs Gaethje ESPN+, Live and Replay

10 p.m. Main Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje UFC Lightweight Championship (interim) Co-Main Henry Cejudo (C) vs. Dominick Cruz UFC Bantamweight Championship Undercard Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Undercard Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Undercard Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro 6 p.m. Feature Anthony Pettis vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Undercard Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum Undercard Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson Undercard Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza Undercard Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa Undercard Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje en Jacksonville en exclusivo por ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Dos peleas de campeonato encabezan el UFC 249: Tony Ferguson Justin Gaethje y Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz .

y vs. . UFC, ESPN+, ESPN promueven #AllInChallenge “Ultimate UFC Experience” en apoyo a los esfuerzos de Covid-19

Cartelera estelar comienza a las 10 p.m. ET; en exclusivo en ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Las peleas preliminares empiezan a las 6 p.m. ET en ESPN, ESPN Deportes (en español) e ESPN+ (en inglés y español).

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje se transmite vía streaming en exclusivo por ESPN+ Pay-Per-View este sábado 9 de mayo, a las 10 p.m. ET, en vivo desde la Arena VyStar Veterans Memorial de Jacksonville, FL. Este evento cuenta con dos de los peleadores más electrizantes del UFC, en un encuentro donde el retador número 1 de peso ligero Tony Ferguson y el número 4 Justin Gaethje se enfrentan por el título de campeón interino de peso ligero. En la pelea coestelar, el campeón de peso gallo del UFC Henry Cejudo se enfrentará al dos veces campeón Dominick Cruz. La cobertura en vivo comienza a las 6 p.m. ET, con las peleas preliminares en ESPN, ESPN Deportes (en español), y ESPN+ (inglés, español)

UFC Live regresa a ESPN el viernes a las 5:00 p.m., para ofrecer a los fans comentarios y perspectivas exclusivas sobre las principales historias que harán noticia en el UFC 249.

Ferguson (26-3), excampeón interino de peso ligero, actualmente está empatado con Khabib Nurmagomedov en lo que, hasta ahora, es el mayor número de victorias consecutivas (12) en la historia de peso ligero del UFC. Ferguson llega a este encuentro luego de tres victorias contra los principales peleadores de peso ligero: Donald Cerrone (junio de 2019), excampeón de peso ligero del UFC; Anthony Pettis (octubre de 2018); y Kevin Lee (octubre de 2017). Por su parte, Gaethje (21-2), uno de los peleadores más explosivos del UFC, sigue buscando subir en la clasificación después de tres victorias consecutivas contra Cerrone, James Vick y Edson Barboza.

En la pelea coestelar, Cejudo (15-2), el medallista de oro olímpico en 2008, intentará reafirmar su supremacía en las categorías de pesos más bajos del UFC al enfrentarse a Cruz (22-2). Cruz fue el primer campeón de peso gallo de la historia del UFC, y pisará el octágono por primera vez luego de 1,226 días; anteriormente, el único peleador que se había ausentado durante un período más largo antes de participar en una pelea por el título del UFC había sido el excampeón de peso wélter del UFC Georges St-Pierre, tras una ausencia de 1,449 días antes de conseguir el título de campeón de peso mediano del UFC al derrotar a Michael Bisping en el UFC 217. Cruz acumula victorias en el campeonato del UFC contra el integrante del Salón de la Fama del UFC Urijah Faber, el excampeón de peso gallo del UFC TJ Dillashaw y el excampeón de peso mosca del UFC Demetrious Johnson.

En vía a UFC 249, ESPN, ESPN+ y UFC promoverán el reto #AllInChallenge para recaudar dinero para los esfuerzos de ayuda de Covid-19 promoviendo conjuntamente “The Ultimate UFC Experience.” The “Ultimate UFC Experience” presenta a Dana White y a la actriz ganadora de un Premio de la Academia, Halle Berry, uniéndose para presentar la experiencia de UFC más exclusiva a un afortunado ganador: la oportunidad de elegir cualquier evento de UFC Pay Per View en Las Vegas y ganar un viaje con gastos pagados que incluye una experiencia única como invitados especiales de White y Berry. Los detalles completos de la experiencia están disponibles aquí.

UFC 249 en ESPN+: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Viernes 8 de mayo 5 p.m. UFC Live: Previa del UFC 249 ESPN 6 p.m. UFC 249 Pre-Show: Ferguson vs. Gaethje ESPN+ Sábado 9 de mayo 6 p.m. UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (peleas preliminares) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (en inglés y español) 10 p.m. UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (cartelera estelar) ESPN+ Pay-Per-View (inglés y español) 1 a.m. UFC 249 Post-show: Ferguson vs. Gaethje ESPN+, en vivo y repetición

10 p.m. Pelea estelar Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Campeonato de peso ligero del UFC (interino) Pelea coestelar Henry Cejudo (C) vs. Dominick Cruz Campeonato de peso gallo del UFC Pelea preliminar Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Pelea preliminar Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Pelea preliminar Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro 8 p.m. Pelea destacada Anthony Pettis vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Pelea preliminar Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum Pelea preliminar Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson Pelea preliminar Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza 6:00 p.m. Pelea preliminar Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price Pelea preliminar Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa Pelea preliminar Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

