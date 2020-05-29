UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns in Las Vegas on May 30 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features pivotal welterweight matchup: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

All bouts will appear on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and be simulcast on ESPN+

Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns will appear on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ this Saturday, May 30, beginning at 9 p.m. ET from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features a pivotal welterweight bout between former champion and No. 1-ranked Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) and No. 6-ranked Gilbert Burns (18-3-0). Woodley, a champion for nearly three years, will return to the Octagon intent on making a statement after losing the title 14 months ago at UFC 235 to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Burns, a rising star since moving back to the welterweight division, has won five consecutive fights and emerged as a legitimate title threat.

In the prelims’ featured bout, No. 2-ranked women’s flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian (13-3-0) aims to get back on track against fellow striker and No. 12-ranked Antonina Shevchenko (8-1-0), after losing a championship bout at UFC 247 to Antonina’s sister and current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns starts with prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, 5/29 4 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns ESPN (Live and Replay) 5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Woodley vs. Burns ESPN+ (Live and Replay) Sat, 5/30 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live + Replay) 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live and Replay) 11:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Woodley vs. Burns ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9 p.m. Main Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns Undercard Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai Undercard Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle Undercard Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver Undercard Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers 6 p.m. Feature Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko Undercard Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabe Green Undercard Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu Undercard Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval Undercard Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

