Wide Left: Star-Studded 2002 Florida State-Miami Rivalry Game is ESPN’s Throwback Thursday: CFB Classic This Week

Defending National Champion and No. 1 Hurricanes Entered with 27-Game Winning Streak; Miami’s 13-Point, Fourth Quarter Comeback Almost Derailed on Final Play of the Game

Anquan Boldin, Michael Boulware, Frank Gore, Andre Johnson, Greg Jones, Sean Taylor and Jonathan Vilma Among the Future NFL Standouts Participating; Multiple Former Players Active on Social Media During the Presentation

ACC Network and ESPNU to Relive Seminoles-Hurricanes Rivalry with Additional Encore Presentations

Fans will relive a historic college football rivalry on Thursday, May 14, as ESPN’s encore presentation of the 2002 No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 1 Miami matchup, from the legendary Miami Orange Bowl, is this week’s Throwback Thursday: CFB Classic. The Top 10 Seminoles-Hurricanes game will begin a string of weekly CFB Classic encores, continuing with the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson and Alabama on May 21 and the 2003 Fiesta Bowl National Championship which saw Ohio State up against Miami on May 28. All Throwback Thursday: CFB Classic presentations will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The in-state showdown with Florida State was Miami’s first major test of the 2002 season, as the Hurricanes entered the game as the defending national champions and riding a 27-game winning streak. After taking a 17-14 lead into halftime, the Seminoles would extend their lead to 27-14 early in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes would storm back with back-to-back touchdowns, taking a 28-27 lead with just over five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles would have one final chance at victory, lining up for a game-winning field goal with one second remaining. The missed kick would add yet another chapter to the Seminoles-Hurricanes rivalry, known as Wide Left.

The Hurricanes would finish the regular season undefeated, earning their second consecutive trip to the national championship game. The Seminoles would win the ACC and represent the conference in the Sugar Bowl.

Household Names, Future Stars Decorated the Field

Florida State and Miami’s rosters were decorated with future NFL stars and household names adding to the historic nature of the game.

For the Hurricanes: RBs Frank Gore and Willis McGahee, WR Andre Johnson, QB Ken Dorsey, C Brett Romberg, LBs Jonathan Vilma and D.J. Williams, NT Vince Wilfork, DB Sean Taylor and more.

For the Seminoles: QB Chris Rix, RB Greg Jones, WR Anquan Boldin and LB Michael Boulware were among the stars.

Hurricane Standouts Share Memories during Encore Presentation; Participants Active on Social Media

Three of those Hurricane stars – Vilma, Williams and Romberg – joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie to reminisce about the 2002 classic, with those segments set to be interspersed throughout the telecast.

Numerous players from both teams are expected to be active on social media throughout the game, including Boldin, Dorsey, Jones, McGahee, Rix and Wilfork.

ACC Network Airs Florida State-Miami Classics on Wednesday, ESPNU Throughout the Day on Thursday

ACC Network and ESPNU will delve deep into the Florida State-Miami rivalry, with ACCN airing eight hours of programming, including two historic games, on Wednesday, May 13, and ESPNU with six more historic games on May 14, leading into ESPN’s feature presentation.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, May 13 4 p.m. The Bowden Dynasty ACC Network 6 p.m. 30 for 30: The U ACC Network 8 p.m. 1991: Florida State at Miami ACC Network 10 p.m. 1993: Florida State at Miami ACC Network Thu, May 14 7 a.m. 1985: Miami at Florida State ESPNU 9 a.m. 1992: Florida State at Miami ESPNU 11 a.m. 1993: Miami at Florida State ESPNU 1 p.m. 1991: Florida State vs. Miami ESPNU 3 p.m. 2004: Miami vs. Florida State ESPNU 5 p.m. 2004 Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Florida State ESPNU 7 p.m. 2002 Florida State at Miami ESPN

Special Elements around Florida State-Miami Encore Presentation

McGahee will make an ESPN studio appearance on May 14

ESPN’s College Football social handles will also amplify the presentation, including a new trivia element on Instagram.

ESPN’s BottomLine will add to the encore presentation, providing historical context and supplemental information throughout the night.

Throwback Thursday: CFB Classics Continue

Special elements around the next two Throwback Thursday: CFB Classics will be announced in the coming days. ESPN’s encore college football presentations is one part of network’s primetime slate which includes Monday Night Classics (NFL), MLB Encore Tuesdays, and NBA Wednesday Nights.

