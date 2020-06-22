ACC Network Set for 24-Hour Marathon of Women’s Sports in Conjunction with espnW Presents: When We Play, A Multi-Platform Event, June 23

24-Hours of Female-Focused Programming in Celebration of the Anniversary of Title IX

One-Hour Special Women in the ACC

On June 23, 1972, as part of the Education Amendments, the United States passed Title IX which “requires that no person be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination on the basis of sex under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

To celebrate the 48th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, ACC Network (ACCN) will dedicate 24 hours of female-focused programming on Tuesday, June 23 in conjunction with espnW Presents: When We Play, a three-day, women’s sport-centric, multi-platform initiative (June 21-23).

Beginning at midnight ET, female athletes and women’s sporting events from across the ACC will be showcased on ACCN for a full day of programming. A day of buzzer beaters, record breakers, upsets and championships will highlight these phenomenal athletes, trailblazing head coaches and sport programs.

Programming highlights:

2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Florida State softball winning its first Women’s College World Series crown in 2018 over Washington led by Most Outstanding Player Jessie Warren

2019 ACC Field Hockey Championship match featuring North Carolina and national player of the year Erin Matson against Boston College

2009 and 2018 Women’s College Cup finals spotlighting title-winning performances by North Carolina (2009) and Florida State (2018)

2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game featuring Arike Ogunbowale’s buzzer beater to give Notre Dame its second national title in program history

2019 and 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship title games, Notre Dame vs Louisville and Florida State vs NC State, respectively

Women in the ACC

Additionally, ACCN will air an hour-long special Women in the ACC at 7 p.m., Tuesday evening. The show, hosted by Kelsey Riggs, will feature interviews with Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Niele Ivey, ACCN personalities Debbie Antonelli (NC State women’s basketball), Angela Hucles (Virginia women’s soccer) and Katie George (Louisville volleyball), former NC State athletic director Debbie Yow, former North Carolina women’s soccer player and 1991 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kristine Lilly, Tar Heels’ field hockey head coach Karen Shelton, and former Duke women’s basketball player and 2007 national player of the year Lindsay Harding.

Packer and Durham

Tuesday morning’s edition of Packer and Durham (8-10 a.m.), hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will include interviews with Louisville guard and reigning ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans, 2019 ACC Field Hockey Coach of the Year Kelly Doton of Boston College and Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke.

Follow ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – for additional coverage and complimentary content throughout the day. Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw will take over ACCN’s twitter handle during the re-air of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game, beginning at 8 p.m., use #MuffetTakeover to engage.

espnW Presents: When We Play Schedule on ACC Network

Date Time Program Network Tue, June 23 Midnight 2019 Volleyball, Oregon vs. Pitt ACCN 2 a.m. 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship ACCN 4 a.m. 2020 College Softball: Western Carolina vs. Clemson ACCN 6 a.m. 2018 Women’s College World Series Finals Game #2: Washington vs. Florida State Game ACCN 8 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 10 a.m. 2019 ACC Field Hockey Championship Semifinal: Louisville vs. North Carolina ACCN 11:30 a.m. 2019 ACC Field Hockey Championship Final: Boston College vs. North Carolina ACCN 1 p.m. 2009 NCAA Women’s College Cup Final:

North Carolina vs. Stanford ACCN 3 p.m. 2018 NCAA Women’s College Cup Final: Florida State vs. North Carolina ACCN 5 p.m. 2019 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship: Louisville vs. Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. Women in the ACC ACCN 8 p.m. 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship: Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State ACCN 10 p.m. 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship: Florida State vs. NC State ACCN

ACC Network Programming Schedule June 24-28

*Programming subject to change

Wednesday, June 24

Midnight MBB: Wake Forest at Duke (1996)

1:30 a.m. MBB: Boston College at Virginia Tech (2002)

3 a.m. CFB: Nebraska at Virginia Tech (2009)

5 a.m. MBB: Duke at Maryland (2012)

6:30 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Miami (2011 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon CFB: Nebraska at Virginia Tech (2009)

2 p.m. CFB: Pitt at Texas A&M (2003)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. MBB: Wake Forest at Duke (1996)

7:30 p.m. MBB: Boston College at Virginia Tech (2002)

9 p.m. MBB: Duke at Maryland (2012)

10:30 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Miami (2011 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

Thursday, June 25

Midnight VBALL: Syracuse at Notre Dame (Nov. 17, 2019)

1:30 a.m. VBALL: Florida State at Pitt (Nov. 22, 2019)

3 a.m. FH: Duke at North Carolina (Oct. 4, 2019)

4:30 a.m. FH: Virginia at Syracuse (Sept. 20, 2019)

6 a.m. VBALL: Louisville at Pitt (Nov. 27, 2019)

7:30 a.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon All Access: The ACC Life

12:30 p.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

1 p.m. VBALL: Syracuse at Notre Dame (Nov. 17, 2019)

2:30 p.m. VBALL: Florida State at Pitt (Nov. 22, 2019)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. FH: Duke at North Carolina (Oct. 4, 2019)

7:30 p.m. FH: Virginia at Syracuse (Sept. 20, 2019)

9 p.m. MSOC: North Carolina at Wake Forest (Oct. 18, 2019)

10:30 p.m. VBALL: Pitt at Virginia (Sept. 25, 2019)

Friday, June 26

Midnight WRES: Duke at North Carolina (Jan. 31, 2020)

2 a.m. WRES: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Jan. 24, 2020)

4 a.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College (March 11, 2020)

6 a.m. WRES: Virginia at Pitt (Feb. 7, 2020)

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon WRES: Duke at North Carolina (Jan. 31, 2020)

2 p.m. WRES: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Jan. 24, 2020)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. WRES: Virginia at Pitt (Feb. 7, 2020)

8 p.m. WRES: Virginia Tech at NC State (Feb. 14, 2020)

10 p.m. MLAX: High Point at Virginia (Feb. 25, 2020)

Saturday, June 27

Midnight CFB: Pitt at Clemson (2016)

3 a.m. CFB: Louisville at Clemson (2016)

6 a.m. CFB: Boston College at Virginia Tech (2007)

8 a.m. CFB: Florida State at Clemson (1999)

10 a.m. CFB: Florida State at Virginia (1995)

Noon CFB: Pitt at Clemson (2016)

3 p.m. CFB: Louisville at Clemson (2016)

6 p.m. CFB: Boston College at Virginia Tech (2007)

8 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Clemson (1999)

10 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Virginia (1995)

Sunday, June 28

Midnight MBB: Florida State vs North Carolina (2012 ACC Tournament Final)

2 a.m. WBB: Louisville vs Notre Dame (2018 ACC Tournament Final)

4 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Miami (2013 ACC Tournament Final)

6 a.m. WBB: Louisville vs Notre Dame (2019 ACC Tournament Final)

8 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia (2018 ACC Tournament Final)

10 a.m. WBB: NC State vs Florida State (2020 ACC Tournament Final)

Noon MBB: Florida State vs North Carolina (2012 ACC Tournament Final)

2 p.m. WBB: Louisville vs Notre Dame (2018 ACC Tournament Final)

4 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Miami (2013 ACC Tournament Final)

6 p.m. WBB: Louisville vs Notre Dame (2019 ACC Tournament Final)

8 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia (2018 ACC Tournament Final)

10 p.m. WBB: NC State vs Florida State (2020 ACC Tournament Final)

About ACC Network

