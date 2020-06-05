ACC Network’s Packer and Durham Returns to Live Daily Show From Split Studio Monday, June 8

Packer and Durham, ACC Network’s (ACCN) morning news and information show, returns to a daily, two-hour format beginning Monday, June 8. The morning show hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham that has been on hiatus since March 16, will air live each morning from 8-10 a.m. ET. The show will re-air on ACCN from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Both Packer and Durham will be live from their respective homes with Packer in the show’s traditional basement studio and Durham with a new at-home studio similar to the production setups for analysts and commentators appearing on ESPN programming across all ESPN networks.

Packer and Durham will continue to cover timely news and storylines from around the ACC, along with interviews with coaches, student-athletes and more. The duo will take viewer’s calls throughout the show at 844-SAY-ACCN. The show will be simulcast on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371.

Packer and Durham Weekly at Home Wraps on June 5

Packer and Durham Weekly at Home will wrap up this week at 8 p.m., on Friday, June 5. The final episode will include conversations with North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown, NC State head baseball coach Elliott Avent and Louisville Athletics Director Vince Tyra.

ACC Network Programming Schedule June 6 – June 12

Saturday, June 6

Midnight CFB: Wake Forest vs Navy (2008 Eaglebank Bowl)

3 a.m. ACC Traditions: Boston College

3:30 a.m. Boston College vs Michigan State (2007 Champs Sports Bowl)

6:30 a.m. ACC Traditions: Florida State

7 a.m. CFB: Miami vs Florida State (Oct. 12, 2002)

10 a.m. CFB: Pitt at West Virginia (Dec. 1, 2007)

Noon CFB: Wake Forest vs Navy (2008 Eaglebank Bowl)

3 p.m. ACC Traditions: Boston College

3:30 p.m. Boston College vs Michigan State (2007 Champs Sports Bowl)

6:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Florida State

7 p.m. CFB: Miami vs Florida State (Oct. 12, 2002)

10 p.m. CFB: Pitt at West Virginia (Dec. 1, 2007)

Sunday, June 7

Midnight MBB: Virginia vs North Carolina (2018 ACC Tournament Championship Game)

2 a.m. MBB: Pitt vs Wake Forest (2020 ACC Tournament First Round)

4 a.m. MBB: Virginia Tech vs North Carolina (2020 ACC Tournament First Round)

6 a.m. MBB: Duke vs Notre Dame (2015 ACC Tournament Semifinals)

8 a.m. MBB: Notre Dame vs Boston College (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

10 a.m. MBB: Syracuse vs North Carolina (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

Noon MBB: Virginia vs North Carolina (2018 ACC Tournament Championship Game)

2 p.m. MBB: Pitt vs Wake Forest (2020 ACC Tournament First Round)

4 p.m. MBB: Virginia Tech vs North Carolina (2020 ACC Tournament First Round)

6 p.m. MBB: Duke vs Notre Dame (2015 ACC Tournament Semifinals)

8 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame vs Boston College (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

10 p.m. MBB: Syracuse vs North Carolina (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

Monday, June 8

Midnight Best of Packer and Durham

2 a.m. MBB: Syracuse vs North Carolina (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

4 a.m. MBB: Pitt vs Wake Forest (2020 ACC Tournament First Round)

6 a.m. MBB: Syracuse vs North Carolina (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon MLAX: Duke vs Notre Dame (2010 NCAA Lacrosse Championship)

2 p.m. MSOC: North Carolina vs Charlotte (2011 Men’s College Cup Final)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. MLAX: Virginia vs Maryland (2011 NCAA Lacrosse Championship)

8 p.m. MLAX: Duke vs Notre Dame (2014 NCAA Lacrosse Championship)

10 p.m. WSOC: Florida State vs Virginia (2014 Women’s College Cup Final)

Tuesday, June 9

Midnight WBB: Wake Forest at Miami (Dec. 29, 2019)

2 a.m. MBB: Miami at Clemson (Dec. 31, 2019)

4 a.m. WBB: Florida State at Syracuse (Jan. 2, 2020)

6 a.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Syracuse (Jan. 4, 2020)

7:30 a.m. Gymratts: Notre Dame

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon WBB: Wake Forest at Miami (Dec. 29, 2019)

2 p.m. MBB: Miami at Clemson (Dec. 31, 2019)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

7 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Syracuse (Jan. 4, 2020)

8:30 p.m. MBB: Virginia at Boston College (Jan. 7, 2020)

10:30 p.m. WBB: NC State at North Carolina (Jan. 9, 2020)

Wednesday, June 10

Midnight CFB: Auburn at Clemson (2011)

2 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Maryland (1998 ACC Basketball Tournament Semifinal)

4 a.m. MBB: Duke vs Kentucky (1998 Jimmy V Classic)

6 a.m. CFB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (1998)

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon CFB: Auburn at Clemson (2011)

2 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Maryland (1998 ACC Basketball Tournament Semifinal)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. CFB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (1998)

8 p.m. MBB: NC State at Purdue (1999 ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

10 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Virginia (1997)

Thursday, June 11

Midnight WSOC: Duke at Florida State (Oct. 31, 2019)

2 a.m. VBALL: Georgia Tech at Clemson (Oct. 9, 2019)

3:30 a.m. MSOC: Wake Forest at Louisville (Nov. 1, 2019)

5:30 a.m. VBALL: Louisville at Notre Dame (Oct. 16, 2019)

7 a.m. Nothing But Net Featured

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon WSOC: Duke at Florida State (Oct. 31, 2019)

2 p.m. MSOC: Wake Forest at Louisville (Nov. 1, 2019)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. VBALL: Oregon at Pitt (Sept. 11, 2019)

8 p.m. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

9 p.m. WSOC: Florida State at Wake Forest (Oct. 27, 2019)

11 p.m. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

Friday, June 12

Midnight WLAX: Louisville at North Carolina (March 5, 2020)

2 a.m. BB: Coastal Carolina at NC State

5 a.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College (March 11, 2020)

7 a.m. 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon MLAX: Binghamton at Syracuse (Feb. 15, 2020)

2 p.m. WLAX: Louisville at North Carolina (March 5, 2020)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

5 p.m. 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball

7 p.m. BB: USF at Miami (Feb. 26, 2020)

10 p.m. MLAX: Binghamton at Syracuse (Feb. 15, 2020)

