Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for June 16-21

All Six Live Games per Week to Air on ESPN

Katie Hughes

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, June 16, through Sunday, June 21. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

June 15-21 schedule highlights:

  • Three consecutive matchups between Defending Champion Doosan Bears and second place LG Twins
  • Four appearances by the LG Twins and KBO League home run leader Roberto Ramos
  • Lotte Giants, who have won six of the last seven games as of June 12, look to continue their momentum vs. the Kiwoom Heroes

All live games on ESPN and re-airs on ESPN2:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators
Tue, June 16 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN)

2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2)

 Lotte Giants vs. Kiwoom Heroes Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
Wed, June 17 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN)

12 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2)

 LG Twins vs. Hanwha Eagles Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
Thu, June 18 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN)

1 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2)

 KT Wiz vs. SK Wyverns Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez
Fri, June 19 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN)

2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2)

 Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson
Sat, June 20 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson
Sun, June 21 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

Games will also re-air on ESPN2 leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-

