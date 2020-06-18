Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for June 23-28

First Place NC Dinos and Defending Champion Doosan Bears Collide in June 26-28 Weekend Series

All Six Live Games per Week to Air on ESPN

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 28. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

June 23-28 schedule highlights:

Three consecutive matchups between the first place NC Dinos and the Defending Champion Doosan Bears June 26-28;

Doosan Bears in five of the week’s six live games on ESPN, including three-game series hosting NC Dinos and two games visiting SK Wyverns;

NC Dinos slugger Sung-Bum Na in action all weekend: read Marly Rivera's feature on his big league dreams following a gruesome knee injury

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, June 23 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. SK Wyverns Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Wed, June 24 5:30 a.m. Hanwha Eagles vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Thu, June 25 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. SK Wyverns Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, June 26 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, June 27 4 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza Sun, June 28 4 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

