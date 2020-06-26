Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for June 30-July 5

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 5. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

June 30-July 5 schedule highlights:

Three appearances by the second place Kiwoom Heroes, who recently signed former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell;

Defending Champion Doosan Bears visit the Kiwoom Heroes Tuesday and Thursday;

Home run leaders in action: Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz (15) and Roberto Ramos of the LG Twins (13)

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, June 30 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Wed, July 1 5:30 a.m. Hanwha Eagles vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Thu, July 2 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, July 3 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, July 4 4 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson Sun, July 5 4 a.m. LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-