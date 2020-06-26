Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for June 30-July 5

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, July 5. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.
June 30-July 5 schedule highlights:
- Three appearances by the second place Kiwoom Heroes, who recently signed former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell;
- Defending Champion Doosan Bears visit the Kiwoom Heroes Tuesday and Thursday;
- Home run leaders in action: Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz (15) and Roberto Ramos of the LG Twins (13)
All live games on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Tue, June 30
|5:30 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|Wed, July 1
|5:30 a.m.
|Hanwha Eagles vs. KIA Tigers
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|Thu, July 2
|5:30 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez
|Fri, July 3
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson
|Sat, July 4
|4 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz
|Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson
|Sun, July 5
|4 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
-30-