Baseball For Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for June 9-14

All Six Live Games per Week to Air on ESPN

Three Consecutive Matchups between Defending Champion Doosan Bears and League-Leading NC Dinos

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 14. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

June 9-14 schedule highlights:

Three consecutive matchups between Defending Champion Doosan Bears and league-leading NC Dinos;

Three appearances by batting average and hits leader Jose Fernandez (Doosan Bears);

Two games between the KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions;

New live Sunday start time of 4 a.m. ET on ESPN.

All live games on ESPN and re-airs on ESPN2:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, June 9 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Wed, June 10 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jason Benetti Thu, June 11 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 1 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jason Benetti Fri, June 12 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Sat, June 13 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) KIA Tigers vs. SK Wyverns Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson Sun, June 14 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

In addition to the re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.

Recently, ESPN announced it had reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group to provide exclusive English-language coverage of KBO League, South Korea’s most popular sports league, throughout Canada, parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and select countries in Asia.

ESPN.com is also documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

