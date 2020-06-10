ESPN Adding Academy Award-Winning Documentary “Free Solo” to Programming Slate

ESPN has added National Geographic’s Academy Award-winning film “Free Solo” to its programming schedule. The film, which follows free solo climber Alex Honnold on his journey to scale the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, will air Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET. Also added to the program is the television premiere of documentary film “Foosballers,” about the underground world of professional table soccer. The films will air back-to-back on ESPN on Friday, June 12, starting at 7 p.m.

“Foosballers”

Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m. ET

FOOSBALLERS is an award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships. Through an ensemble cast of quirky characters and obsessive fans, the film explores the sport’s rich and relatively unknown history – covering its meteoric rise in the 70s during the Million Dollar Pro Tour, its devastating collapse in the 80s, and its current resurrection today.

“Free Solo”

Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET

A stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of free solo climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: scaling the face of the world’s most famous rock – the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park – without a rope. Renowned filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin capture the death-defying climb with exquisite artistry and masterful, vertigo-inducing camerawork.

A full collection of sports-themed movies are available on Disney+, which is available to sports fans as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) as well – all three for just $12.99/month.

###