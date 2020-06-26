ESPN and ABC Combine to Televise 20 NBA Seeding Games from the Walt Disney World Resort Starting July 31 and Conclusive Regular Season-Ending Games on August 14

ESPN to Nationally Televise 10 Seeding Games Across Its First Four Days of Coverage

The Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum Take On the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo July 31 to Resume ESPN’s NBA Coverage

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James Square Off with Defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors on August 1

ESPN and ABC will combine to televise 20 live NBA seeding games from Walt Disney World Resort starting Friday, July 31. The opening stretch will include 10 live game telecasts in ESPN’s first four days of the season resuming. As part of its seeding games slate, ESPN will carry three conclusive NBA games on Friday, August 14, which is the last night of the regular season before the NBA Playoffs begin.

ESPN’s coverage resumes on July 31, when the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum take on the first place Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 6:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the Houston Rockets and James Harden will battle the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will square off with the Defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors on Sunday, August 1, at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The NBA on ABC resumes on Sunday, August 2, with two blockbuster matchups. The Bucks will collide with the Rockets in prime time at 8:30 p.m., while the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard battle the Celtics at 3:30 p.m. in a special matinee broadcast. All NBA games on ESPN and ABC are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN and ABC NBA Seeding Games Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network(s) Fri, July 31 6:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN App Fri, July 31 9 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 1 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 3:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 6 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 3:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets ABC, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 3 6:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 3 9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 5 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 5 9 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 8 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 9 3 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans ABC, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 10 6:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 12 6:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 12 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 14 4 p.m. TBD ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 14 6:30 p.m. TBD ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 14 9 p.m. TBD ESPN, ESPN App

* Select games may be subject to local blackout restrictions.

The ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportesschedules will be released in the coming days.

ESPN’s NBA coverage includes its pregame and halftime show NBA Countdown, its daily weekday show The Jump, and its marquee event digital pregame show Hoop Streams. More details on schedule will be released soon.

