ESPN Commemorates 48th Anniversary of Title IX with espnW Presents: When We Play, A Multi-Platform Event, June 21-23

On June 23, 1972, as part of the Education Amendments, the United States passed Title IX which “requires that no person be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or subjected to discrimination on the basis of sex under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

To celebrate the 48th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, ESPN will launch espnW Presents: When We Play, a three-day, women’s sport-centric, multi-platform initiative that will be anchored by more than 125 total hours of female focused programming across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network. Additional content will be available on ESPN.com, ESPN Audio and the espnW social handles. espnW Presents: When We Play will run from Sunday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 23.

On the anniversary itself (June 23), beginning at midnight ET, female athletes and women’s sporting events will take over ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network for a full day of programming. It will be a day of buzzer beaters, record breakers, upsets, college championships, professional championships and career defining moments for trailblazing women such as Mo’ne Davis, Mia Hamm, Katelyn Ohashi, Ronda Rousey, Pat Summitt, Serena Williams and many more.

Fans Join in on the Action

The initiative kicks off on Sunday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m., on ESPN2, with a televised event voted on by the fans. Fans will have the option of voting for one of four recent major women’s sporting events:

2020 USWNT: USA vs. Japan

2019 Division I NCAA Volleyball Championship: Wisconsin vs. Stanford.

2019 Division I NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship: North Carolina vs. Stanford

2019 WNBA Finals Game Five: Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics

Voting begins Monday, June 15 and is available on Twitter via the @espnW handle and on espn.com.

Following the fan voted event on ESPN2, the slate will continue with:

Women’s College Basketball: The Oregon Ducks defeat Stanford and Sabrina Ionescu becomes the first NCAA Division I basketball player, male or female, to hit 2K, 1K, 1K (Points, Assists, Rebounds)

2019 US Open: Bianca Andrescu defeats Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam title

UFC 248: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

For the Occasion

Monday, June 22, on ESPN2, is a night devoted to original programming covering a wide-range of leagues and sports. WNBA Special will begin at 7 p.m. and take a look at the potential season ahead while also checking in on what the players have been doing during the hiatus. Ryan Ruocco will host, joined by Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Holly Rowe. The special will also feature interviews with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and WNBA Champion Elena Delle Donne. Also airing Monday night:

Coco Gauff: The Lines Are the Same: Teenage tennis superstar Coco Gauff sits down with Chris Fowler to discuss her 2019 Wimbledon win against Venus Williams and the whirlwind she has been on ever since. (8) p.m.

E:60: A compilation of powerful stories about strong determined women, hosted by Lisa Salters. The show will feature the stories of Simone Biles, Kayla Montgomery and Sabrina Ionescu. The When I Play film is also included in this special edition. (9 p.m.)

SC Featured: This special edition of SC Featured is hosted by Elle Duncan and features stories of trailblazing women that include Althea Gibson, Denise Long, Shelly Pennefather, Pratima Sherpa, Katherine Switzer, the Silver Bullets and the Flying Queens. (10 p.m.)

The night’s line-up will also include re-airs of two impactful documentaries in Undefeated: The Black Female Athlete and For the Culture.

Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete: The program highlights the challenges, portrayal and achievements of black female athletes, featuring interviews with a lineup of accomplished female athletes including Laila Ali, Michelle Carter, Misty Copeland, Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Nneka Ogwumike and A’ja Wilson. Professional softball phenom and Gold Glove recipient J. Andrewsserves as host and interviewer.

For the Culture: A behind the scenes look at the building of an exceptional 2019-20 women’s basketball squad at the University of South Carolina, its iconic head coach Dawn Staley and a staggeringly talented team comprised of two seniors, four experienced returners and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

But Wait, That’s Not All. . .

Throughout the three-day event, there will complementary content across ESPN.com, ESPN Audio and the espnW Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handles. Highlights include:

On June 23, That’s What She Said Podcast:Host Sarah Spain will lead a round table discussion with Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, former Notre Dame Women’s head basketball coach Ann “Muffet” McGraw and the University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer on women in leadership roles. They will also discuss the new John Wooden & Pat Summitt book on this subject that comes out this same day. The interview will also air on Spain’s National ESPN Radio Show “Spain & Company” that evening.

Trailblazing NBA Women Coaches feature: About a third of NBA teams now employ a woman coach. Here, the coaches discuss their ascension in the men’s league. Interviews include Becky Hammon/Spurs, Jenny Boucek/ Mavs, Karen Stack Umlauf/Bulls, Natalie Nakase/Clippers, Kristi Toliver/Wizards, Lindsay Gottlieb/Cavs, Lindsey Harding/Kings, Niele Ivey/Grizzlies, Brittni Donaldson/Raptors and Teresa Weatherspoon/Pelicans.

Full espnW Presents: When We Play Schedule

Date Time Program Network Sun, June 21 12:30 p.m. Fan Voted Program ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Women’s College Basketball: Oregon vs. Stanford

Sabrina Ionescu 2K, 1K, 1K ESPN2 4:30 p.m. 2019 U.S. Open

Bianca Andreesuc Defeats Serena Williams ESPN2 6:30 p.m. UFC: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk ESPN2 Mon, June 22 7 p.m. WNBA Special ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Undefeated: The Black Female Athlete ESPN2 8 p.m. Coco Gauff: The Lines are the Same ESPN2 9 p.m. E:60 ESPN2 10 p.m. SC Featured ESPN2 11 p.m. For the Culture ESPN2 Tue, June 23 Midnight 2004 US Soccer: Mia’s Final Game

Mexico vs. USA ESPN2 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

UCLA vs. Florida State ESPNU 2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship SEC Network 2019 Volleyball, Oregon vs. Pitt ACC Network 2006 Softball:

Oklahoma vs. Texas Longhorn Network 2 a.m. 2018 WNBA Semifinals Game 5

Phoenix vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 2020 Women’s College Basketball:

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina ESPNU SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne SEC Network 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship ACC Network 2020 College Softball:

New Mexico vs. Texas Longhorn Network 3 a.m. SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift SEC Network 3:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship SEC Network 4 a.m. 2012 US Open: Serena Williams vs. Victoria Azarenka ESPN2 2020 College Gymnastics:

Utah vs. UCLA ESPNU 2020 College Softball:

Western Carolina vs. Clemson ACC Network 2005 Women’s College World Series

Texas vs. Arizona Longhorn Network 5:30 a.m. High School Cheerleading ESPNU 2019 SEC Equestrian Championship SEC Network 6 a.m. 2014 LLWS: Mo’ne Davis

Philadelphia, Pa. vs. Nashville, Tenn. ESPN2 2018 Women’s College World Series Finals Game #2: Washington vs. Florida State Game ACC Network 6:30 a.m. College Cheerleading ESPNU 2019 SEC Women’s Soccer Championship SEC Network 7 a.m. College Dance ESPNU 7:30 a.m. 2019 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving

Championship Day 4 ESPNU 8 a.m. 2019 NCAA Gymnastics Championship:

Oklahoma win; UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi’s final meet ESPN2 Packer and Durham ACC Network 2020 Women’s College Tennis:

Michigan vs. Texas Longhorn Network 8:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Golf Championship SEC Network 10 a.m. 2018 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Championship: Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Arike Ogunbowale Buzzer Beater ESPN2 2019 NCAA Lacrosse:

Boston vs. Maryland ESPNU 2019 Field Hockey Semifinal:

Louisville vs. North Carolina ACC Network 2005 Women’s College World:

Alabama vs. Texas Longhorn Network 10:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Volleyball:

Kentucky vs. Florida SEC Network 11:30 a.m. 2019 NCAA Field Hockey Championship:

Boston College vs. North Carolina ACC Network Noon 2017 Women’s College World Series:

Oklahoma vs. Florida (17-Inning Game) ESPN2 2019 NCAA Volleyball

Wisconsin vs. Stanford ESPNU 2011 NCAA Women’s College Soccer: Oklahoma vs. Texas Longhorn Network 12:30 a.m. 2012 NCAA Gymnastics Championship:

UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas SEC Network 1 p.m. 2009 NCAA Women’s College Cup:

North Carolina vs. Stanford ACC Network 2 p.m. 2004 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Championship:

UConn vs. Tennessee ESPN2 2019 Beach Volleyball Championship USC vs. UCLA ESPNU 2015 NCAA Gymnastics Championship

LSU, Alabama, Georgia, UCLA, Florida, Oklahoma SEC Network 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer:

Washington vs. Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. 2018 NCAA Women’s College Cup:

Florida State vs. North Carolina ACC Network 4 p.m. 2016 WNBA Finals Game 5:

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx ESPN2 2019 NCAA Gymnastics Championship

Oklahoma win; UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi’s final meet ESPNU 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina SEC Network 2019 NCAA Volleyball:

Baylor vs. Texas Longhorn Network 5 p.m. 2019 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship: Louisville vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 6 p.m. 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams ESPN2 2019 NCAA Women’s College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State ESPNU For The Culture SEC Network 2012 NCAA Volleyball Championship

Oregon vs. Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Nine for IX: Pat XO SEC Network Women in the ACC ACC Network 8 p.m. 2017 USWNT Soccer: USA vs. Brazil ESPN2 2019 Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma vs. UCLA ESPNU 2012 Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma vs. Alabama SEC Network 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship: Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State ACC Network 1986 Texas WBB- NCAA Championship ( Longhorn Network 10 p.m. UFC:Rousey vs Carmouche ESPN2 2019 NCAA Women’s College Soccer

North Carolina vs. Stanford ESPNU 2015 Women’s College Series Championship Game: Michigan vs. Florida SEC Network 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship: Florida State vs. NC State ACC Network 2019 Women’s College Basketball:

Texas vs. Stanford LonghornNetwork 10:30 p.m. UFC: Rousey vs Tate 1 ESPN2 11:30 p.m. UFC: Rousey vs Tate 2 ESPN2

