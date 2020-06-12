ESPN+ to Stream PGA TOUR Featured Hole Coverage Each Weekend Through Culmination of 2020 FedExCup Playoffs

Live coverage of two featured holes from PGA TOUR LIVE on Saturdays and Sundays in 2020

ESPN+ and the PGA TOUR have reached an agreement for ESPN+ to stream live, featured-hole coverage from 12 PGA TOUR events this season, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend through the FedExCup Playoffs and the TOUR Championship, Sept. 6-7 in Atlanta. The new pact comes ahead of the launch of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the nine-year domestic rights agreement announced in March, which begins in 2022.

For the remainder of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, ESPN+ will stream coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of each event, concurrent with the full telecast on CBS or NBC. The featured holes will be selected each day by the PGA TOUR.

PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Hole Coverage on ESPN+ Broadcast Coverage

June 13-14 | Charles Schwab Challenge – Fort Worth, TX CBS

June 20-21 | RBC Heritage – Hilton Head, SC CBS

June 27-28 | Travelers Championship – Cromwell, CT CBS

July 4-5 | Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit, MI CBS

July 11-12 | TBD (Replacement for John Deere Classic) – Dublin, OH CBS

July 18-19 | The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide – Dublin, OH CBS

July 25-26 | 3M Open – Blaine, MN CBS

August 1-2 | WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational – Memphis, TN CBS

August 15-16 | Wyndham Championship – Greensboro, NC CBS

August 22-23 | FedExCup Playoffs: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Norton, MA CBS

August 29-30 | FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Olympia Fields, IL NBC

September 6-7 | FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Atlanta, GA NBC

“We’re excited to be adding live PGA TOUR coverage to ESPN+ as this season resumes, and we look forward to ESPN+ being the future home of PGA TOUR LIVE beginning in 2022,” said Russell Wolff, Executive Vice President & General Manager, ESPN+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

When it launches at the start of the 2022 season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will deliver to golf fans more than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 tournaments a year, including a full four days of coverage at 28 events with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature on-demand replays of PGA TOUR events, original golf programs, speed round recaps and more.

The coverage of PGA TOUR featured holes this season complements upcoming ESPN and ESPN+ coverage of the PGA Championship and the Masters. ESPN+ will be available to ESPN+ subscribers as part of the base subscription, which is available through the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices, ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ at a discounted price.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (93 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 212 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2019, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

