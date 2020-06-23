ESPN’s Cross-Platform Baseball Coverage Highlights

ESPN platforms continue to provide expansive coverage of Major League Baseball, including breaking news and analysis regarding the return of the game and a diverse offering of MLB content on studio shows, ESPN Radio and ESPN.com.

Today on ESPN.com, ESPN MLB Insiders Bradford Doolittle, Jesse Rogers and Alden Gonzalez break down everything you need to know about the possible start to the 2020 MLB season. In addition, Senior Writer David Schoenfield highlights 60 storylines for a 60-game season. Wednesday, Schoenfield, Doolittle and Sam Miller will look at the wild statistics that could come from the shortest MLB season ever.

Veteran ESPN Senior Writer Tim Kurkjian continues his daily historical anecdotes in his “Baseball Fix” series, recounting events related to the day through his classic storytelling style. Tuesday, Kurkjian tells of the joy and pain of historic walk-off home runs, such as the famous Kirk Gibson home run. Wednesday, he reviews the numbers that prove just how good Joe DiMaggio was. Friday, he explains how Derek Jeter grew his legend.

The weekend KBO League slate includes a three-game series of the first place NC Dinos, with star Sung-Bum Na, visiting the Defending Champion Doosan Bears, who eliminated the NC Dinos from the 2015, 2016 and 2017 playoffs. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the Friday morning game with ESPN Analyst Kyle Peterson at 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. The duo of Jason Benetti and Jessica Mendoza will provide commentary at 4 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday on ESPN.

The Doosan Bears also appear on ESPN Thursday as they visit the SK Wyverns and slugger Jeong Choi at 5:30 a.m. Sciambi and ESPN MLB Analyst Eduardo Perez will provide commentary. Wednesday, the Samsung Lions, who have scored 12 or more runs in four games this season, host the Hanwha Eagles. Karl Ravech joins Perez to call the game at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN.

Follow along with the latest KBO League power rankings, highlights and analysis on ESPN.com.

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Wed, June 24 5:30 a.m. Hanwha Eagles vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Thu, June 25 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. SK Wyverns Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, June 26 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, June 27 4 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza Sun, June 28 4 a.m. NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

