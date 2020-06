ESPN’s Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team Vote Launches June 15, Names Top Performer at Every Position

There’s no Road to Omaha this year, but college baseball will still take center stage as a multi-platform effort to celebrate the game’s greatest players swings into action across ESPN platforms on Monday, June 15.

Voting begins Monday on ESPN.com and continues through what would have been the Finals of the NCAA College World Series, with each position’s poll remaining open for three days before votes are tallied. In addition, ESPNU will highlight players from each position throughout the next two weeks to commemorate what would have a fantastic fortnight in Omaha. All games will also stream live on the ESPN App via connected devices. Time and date for a televised reveal show to unveil the all-time team will be announced at a later date.

All told, the team will be compromised of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, three outfielders, a two-way player, a left-handed pitcher, a right-handed pitcher and a relief pitcher. Nominated athletes who will be up for each vote are as follows:

CATCHER

A.J. Hinch (Stanford), Buster Posey (Florida State), Adley Rutschman (Oregon State), *B.J. Surhoff (North Carolina), Kurt Suzuki (CSU Fullerton), Jason Varitek (Georgia Tech), Matt Wieters (Georgia Tech), Mike Zunino (Florida)

FIRST BASEMAN

Dustin Ackley (North Carolina), *Lance Berkman (Rice), *Will Clark (Mississippi State), *Eddy Furniss (LSU), *Dave Magadan (Alabama), Frank Thomas (Auburn), Andrew Vaughn (California), *Tim Wallach (CSU Fullerton)

SECOND BASEMAN

Bill Bates (Texas), Kody Clemens (Texas), *Bob Horner (Arizona State), Nick Madrigal (Oregon State), Marshall McDougall (Florida State), Chase Utley (UCLA), *Todd Walker (LSU), Rickie Weeks (Southern)

THIRD BASEMAN

*Sal Bando (Arizona State), Kris Bryant (San Diego), Pat Burrell (Miami), Alex Gordon (Nebraska), *Keith Moreland (Texas), Phil Nevin (CSU Fullerton), Anthony Rendon (Rice), *Robin Ventura (Oklahoma State)

SHORTSTOP

*Alan Bannister (Arizona State), Alex Bregman (LSU), *Nomar Garciaparra (Georgia Tech), Kahlil Greene (Clemson), *Dick Groat (Duke), *Barry Larkin (Michigan), Paul Molitor (Minnesota), Dustin Pedroia (Arizona State)

LEFT FIELD

Barry Bonds (Arizona State), Michael Conforto (Oregon State), Darin Erstad (Nebraska), *Mike Fiore (Miami), *Terry Francona (Arizona), *Pete Incaviglia (Oklahoma State), *Tom Paciorek (Houston), *Rafael Palmeiro (Mississippi State)

CENTER FIELD

Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas), *J.D. Drew (Florida State), *Tom Goodwin (Fresno State), *Mike Kelly (Arizona State), *Mark Kotsay (CSU Fullerton), *Fred Lynn (USC), *Oddibe McDowell (Arizona State), *Rick Monday (Arizona State)

RIGHT FIELD

Seth Beer (Clemson), JJ Bleday (Vanderbilt), *Joe Carter (Wichita State), Casey Close (Michigan), Kellen Kulbacki (James Madison), Trevor Larnach (Oregon State), Kyle Russell (Texas), *Mickey Sullivan (Baylor)

TWO-WAY PLAYER

Todd Helton (Tennessee), Tim Hudson (Auburn), *Brooks Kieschnick (Texas), Brendan McKay (Louisville), *John Olerud (Washington State), A.J. Reed (Kentucky), *Brad Wilkerson (Florida), *Dave Winfield (Minnesota)

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

*Steve Arlin (Ohio State), Roger Clemens (Texas), *Kirk Dressendorfer (Texas), *Don Heinkel (Wichita State), *Burt Hooton (Texas), *Ben McDonald (LSU), Mark Prior (USC), Stephen Strasburg (San Diego State)

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER

*Jim Abbott (Michigan), *Eddie Bane (Arizona State), *Floyd Banniester (Arizona State), Andrew Miller (North Carolina), David Price (Vanderbilt), *Greg Swindell (Texas), *Frank Viola (St. John’s), Barry Zito (USC)

RELIEF PITCHER

Matt Anderson (Rice), David Berg (UCLA), *Darren Dreifort (Wichita State), Blair Erickson (UC Irvine), Danny Graves (Miami), Gregg Olson (Auburn), Matt Price (South Carolina), Huston Street (Texas)

*members of the College Baseball Hall of Fame

