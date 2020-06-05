ESPN’s The Undefeated Presents “Be Like Water” from RZA and 36 Chambers

The Undefeated, ESPN’s content platform exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture, released “Be Like Water,” a new song and accompanying music video from RZA and 36 Chambers, inspired by the latest ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary “Be Water,” about the life of martial artist and global icon Bruce Lee. The song, written and performed by RZA, and music video are tributes to Lee, who has been an influence on the artist’s career, both in music and filmmaking, beginning with the album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)”.

In 1971, after being rejected by Hollywood, Bruce Lee returned to his parents’ homeland, Hong Kong. Over the next two years, he’d complete four iconic films that would define his legacy, a legacy cut short when he died, stunningly, in the summer of 1973. “Be Water” is a gripping, fascinating, intimate look at not just those final, defining years of Lee’s life, but the complex, often difficult journey to combat Asian stereotypes in Hollywood which led to Lee’s ultimate emergence as a singular icon in the histories of film, martial arts, and even the connection between the eastern and western worlds.

“Bruce Lee’s teachings extended beyond physical martial arts. He was full of philosophy and mindfulness,” said RZA. “His quote ‘Be Water my friend’ is profound and multi-tiered in definition. It inspires the idea that in adapting to life situations, sometimes we have to flow smoothly as a stream, while other times we have to crash like a Tsunami.”

About 36 Chambers

36 Chambers is a lifestyle company founded by RZA and Mustafa Shaikh to house projects at the intersection of music, film, and fashion. In addition to releasing the soundtrack for Wu-Tang Clan’s acclaimed documentary “Wu-Tang: Of Mics & Men,” 36 Chambers has released “Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues” and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Intoxicated EP.” The company has also collaborated with PETA and the Asian Art Museum on fashion releases that utilize sustainable materials. Recently, 36 Chambers has launched 36 Cinema; a live-commentary film platform. The first-of-its-kind experience features live-commentary of classic films, presenting in-depth discussion with directors, actors, critics and superfans.

