German Cup Semifinal Matches Mark the Return of Live European Soccer to ESPN Platforms This Week

German Cup semifinals – Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN2 to showcase encore presentations of UEFA EURO 2012 and 2016 Finals on Friday

Live European soccer returns to ESPN platforms this week with semifinal matches from the 2019-20 German Cup – one of Europe’s top knockout cup competitions.

On Tuesday, June 9, FC Saarbrücken faces Bayer Leverkusen in the first German Cup semifinal at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The following day, Bayern Munich plays Eintrarcht Frankfurt (2:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes). Adrian Healey and analyst Taylor Twellman, who began his professional soccer career in Germany, will handle English-language commentary. Fernando Palomo and Andrés Agulla will provide commentary in Spanish.

2019-20 German Cup Semifinals & Final:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Tue, Jun 9 2:30 p.m. German Cup Semifinal I (FC Saarbrücken vs. Bayer Leverkusen) Adrian Healey and Taylor Twellman Fernando Palomo and Andres Agulla ESPN, ESPN Deportes Wed, Jun 10 2:30 p.m. German Cup Semifinal II (Bayern Munich vs. Eintrarcht Frankfurt) Healey and Twellman Palomo and Agulla ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 4 1:55 p.m. German Cup Final ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

The German Cup, also known as the DFB-Pokal, is the preeminent annual knockout competition in German football. It is considered the second-most important club competition in the country after the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich has won the title 19 times – well ahead of second place Werder Bremen with six titles. The first German Cup was played in 1935, and 64 teams each year participate in the competition.

ESPN2 Presents UEFA EURO Classic Matches on Friday:

On Friday, June 12 – the day the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (UEFA EURO) was scheduled to kick off, ESPN2 will re-air the Final matches from the last two competitions (2012 and 2016), beginning at 7 p.m.

UEFA EURO Classic Matches:

Date Time (ET) Match (Original Air Date) Fri, Jun 12 7 p.m. France vs. Portugal (July 1, 2016) After three ties in the group stage, a resilient Portugal defeated odds-on-favorite France 1-0 in extra time at Stade de France in Saint Denis for their first international trophy. 9:30 p.m. Spain vs. Italy (July 1, 2012) Spain dominates Italy 4-0 in Kyiv to win its unprecedented third international title, bookending the 2010 FIFA World Cup with back-to-back European championships. It is the most lopsided victory in UEFA European Football Championship Final history.

-30-