Live Boxing is Back on ESPN Tuesday, June 9

Boxing

Live Boxing is Back on ESPN Tuesday, June 9

Telecast to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN & ESPN Deportes

Photo of Santa Brito Santa Brito Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Las Vegas, NV - June 15, 2019 - MGM Grand Garden Arena: Top Rank Boxing WBO Intercontinental Title bout (Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images)

Top Rank on ESPN live events return Tuesday, June 9, as WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Puerto Rican contender Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo in a 10-round super featherweight bout.  Main event coverage will air exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Top Rank on ESPN live events continue Thursday, June 11 when former junior featherweight world champion and top featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno faces Dominican puncher Yenifel Vicente in a 10-rounder, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s Top Rank play-by-play commentator, Joe Tessitore, will be calling the action from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios.  Andre Ward (analyst), former #1 pound-for-pound two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Bradley (analyst), former two-division world titleholder and boxing insider Mark Kriegel, will join from their home studios. Boxing reporter Bernardo Osuna will be on-location in Las Vegas and provide reports in English and Spanish. Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Jorge Eduardo Sánchez on the play-by-play, and boxing Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Márquez on the analysis from home studios.

Main Card, Undercards and Early Undercards (All times ET) 

Tue, Jun 9 7 PM Main Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo
Undercard Jared Anderson vs. Johnnie Langston
Undercard Guido Vianello vs. Don Haynesworth
Undercard Robeisy Ramirez vs. Yeuri Andujar
Undercard Calvin Metcalf vs Quatavious Cash
Thu, Jun 11 7 PM Main Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente
Co-Feature Adam Lopez vs. Louie Coria
Undercard Bryan Lua vs Dan Murray
Undercard Gabriel Muratalla vs. Fernando Robles
Undercard Eric Mondragon vs Mike Sanchez

 

 

 

Tags
Photo of Santa Brito

Santa Brito

Back to top button
Close