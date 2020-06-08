Live Boxing is Back on ESPN Tuesday, June 9
Telecast to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN & ESPN Deportes
Top Rank on ESPN live events return Tuesday, June 9, as WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Puerto Rican contender Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo in a 10-round super featherweight bout. Main event coverage will air exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Top Rank on ESPN live events continue Thursday, June 11 when former junior featherweight world champion and top featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno faces Dominican puncher Yenifel Vicente in a 10-rounder, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
ESPN’s Top Rank play-by-play commentator, Joe Tessitore, will be calling the action from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios. Andre Ward (analyst), former #1 pound-for-pound two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Bradley (analyst), former two-division world titleholder and boxing insider Mark Kriegel, will join from their home studios. Boxing reporter Bernardo Osuna will be on-location in Las Vegas and provide reports in English and Spanish. Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Jorge Eduardo Sánchez on the play-by-play, and boxing Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Márquez on the analysis from home studios.
Main Card, Undercards and Early Undercards (All times ET)
|Tue, Jun 9
|7 PM
|Main
|Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo
|Undercard
|Jared Anderson vs. Johnnie Langston
|Undercard
|Guido Vianello vs. Don Haynesworth
|Undercard
|Robeisy Ramirez vs. Yeuri Andujar
|Undercard
|Calvin Metcalf vs Quatavious Cash
|Thu, Jun 11
|7 PM
|Main
|Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente
|Co-Feature
|Adam Lopez vs. Louie Coria
|Undercard
|Bryan Lua vs Dan Murray
|Undercard
|Gabriel Muratalla vs. Fernando Robles
|Undercard
|Eric Mondragon vs Mike Sanchez