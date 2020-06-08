Live Boxing is Back on ESPN Tuesday, June 9

Top Rank on ESPN live events return Tuesday, June 9, as WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Puerto Rican contender Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo in a 10-round super featherweight bout. Main event coverage will air exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Top Rank on ESPN live events continue Thursday, June 11 when former junior featherweight world champion and top featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno faces Dominican puncher Yenifel Vicente in a 10-rounder, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s Top Rank play-by-play commentator, Joe Tessitore, will be calling the action from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios. Andre Ward (analyst), former #1 pound-for-pound two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Bradley (analyst), former two-division world titleholder and boxing insider Mark Kriegel, will join from their home studios. Boxing reporter Bernardo Osuna will be on-location in Las Vegas and provide reports in English and Spanish. Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Jorge Eduardo Sánchez on the play-by-play, and boxing Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Márquez on the analysis from home studios.

Main Card, Undercards and Early Undercards (All times ET)