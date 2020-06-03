Opening Night of Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational Live on ESPN2

College Baseball

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Omaha, NE - June 16, 2019 - TD Ameritrade Park Omaha: Baseballs during the 2019 College World Series (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

College baseball is making a highly-anticipated return to television this Thursday, June 4, with the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI). ESPN2 will have the event’s debut live at 7 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. with the first two games of the invite. The CSBI serves as the last chance for elite players to impress scouts prior to the upcoming MLB draft.

ESPN baseball analyst Kyle Peterson and play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will have the call Thursday, with a matchup featuring the CSBI Unity team, coached by LaTroy Hawkins vs. the CSBI Liberty, led by Steve Hecht to start the night. Game two will showcase the CSBI Freedom team, coached by Drew Sutton vs. the CSBI Independence team, led by Jorge Hernandez. The final two days of the tournament will be available via pay-per-view subscription on CSBI2020.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry.

More than 70 Division I schools from across the country will be represented in the tournament, including Auburn, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Alabama, Oregon State, TCU and NC State. For more information, please visit CSBI2020.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network
Thu, Jun 4 7 p.m. Game One: CSBI Unity vs. CSBI Liberty ESPN2
10 p.m. Game Two: CSBI Freedom vs. CSBI Independence ESPN2

 

Amanda is the Communications Manager for ESPN’s College Networks and espnW, and oversees publicity for college baseball, gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
