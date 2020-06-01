Remembering Len Bias: ESPN Honors College Basketball Great

On Tuesday, June 2, ESPN will honor the life and impact of college basketball great Len Bias. Thirty-four years ago this month, Bias was drafted second overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft. A two-time ACC Player of the Year and All-American at the University of Maryland, Bias tragically passed away two days later as a result of an overdose.

Programming will include SportsCenter Special: Remembering Len Bias at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Rece Davis with Jay Bilas, who played against Bias during his career at Duke, and Michael Wilbon, who covered the Maryland standout while at The Washington Post. The show will take a look at his impact as a player, what he may have done as a teammate of Larry Bird, and the potential rivalry with Michael Jordan. Guests will include Brad Daugherty, Jackie MacMullan and Scott Van Pelt.

Following the one-hour special, ESPN will air the 1986 classic college basketball matchup (8 p.m.) between Maryland and North Carolina, where Bias, who had a game-high 35 points, and the Terrapins upset the then-No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at home in overtime. An encore presentation of the 30 for 30 Without Bias will air at 10 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Show/Event Tue, Jun 2 7 p.m. SportsCenter Special: Remembering Len Bias 8 p.m. Classic College Basketball

Maryland at North Carolina (Feb. 20, 1986) 10 p.m. 30 for 30: Without Bias

