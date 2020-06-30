Special premieres July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com

Roundtable conversation with nine stars of “Hamilton” and director Thomas Kail and hosted by Emmy Award-winning Journalist Kelley Carter

On July 3rd, alongside the premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton,” The Undefeated presents Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, a special program that discusses and examines the groundbreaking and award-winning Broadway show with some of its creators and stars. Hamilton In-Depth will be available beginning July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com.

“The story and subject matter that ‘Hamilton’ covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever,” said Jimmy Pitaro, President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks. “The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences – whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times – to the creative process, people and significance of ‘Hamilton’ as it debuts on Disney+.”

Very few Broadway shows have had the huge cultural impact of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton.” In Hamilton In-Depth, Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter brings viewers into a virtual roundtable conversation with “Hamilton” the film version’s director Thomas Kail and nine stars of the show and film, including:

Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson)

(Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler)

(Angelica Schuyler) Christopher Jackson (George Washington)

(George Washington) Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds)

(Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds) Lin-Manuel Miranda (Composer/Lyricist/Producer/Alexander Hamilton)

(Composer/Lyricist/Producer/Alexander Hamilton) Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr)

(Aaron Burr) Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison)

(Hercules Mulligan and James Madison) Anthony Ramos (Philip Hamilton)

(Philip Hamilton) Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton)

Carter and the stars of “Hamilton” discuss a wide range of topics, from the origin story of “Hamilton” and their early involvement with its development; their passionate connection to the show’s story, characters, imagery and music; the show’s significance as a groundbreaking pop-cultural phenomenon; what the “Hamilton” story represents in the context of today’s conversations and actions around systemic racism and social injustice; their hopes for the film version of the show, and more.

“The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter,” said Carter. “This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art.”

Hamilton In-Depth is the first collaboration between Disney+ and The Undefeated, the multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of culture, sports and race, and represents an expansion of The Undefeated brand across select Walt Disney Company units. The program is also co-produced by ESPN+.

Miranda, Kail and Jeffrey Seller are also producers of the filmed version of the original Broadway production, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ the same day (July3) — bringing the 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical to millions of homes around the world.

Carter, one of the leading entertainment journalists in the country and co-chair of the NABJ Entertainment Task Force, hosts The Undefeated digital series “Another Act with Kelley Carter,” where she gives viewers direct access to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

