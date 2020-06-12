Top-Level Italian Soccer Resumes on ESPN, ESPN+ with Coppa Italia Semifinals and Finals, Return of Serie A

Coppa Italia semifinals air today and Saturday Exclusively on ESPN+

Serie A action returns June 20 on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Top-level Italian soccer resumes this weekend after the coronavirus-enforced break with a pair of 2019-20 Coppa Italia semifinal matches airing exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Juventus F.C. vs. A.C. Milan airs today at 3 p.m. ET while SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan meet on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. in second-leg matches.

In the first leg, Juventus earned a 1-1 tie on the road at A.C. Milan. Napoli holds a 1-0 road victory over Inter Milan. The four semifinal teams rank among the top-seven in current Italian Serie A standings.

The semifinal winners will meet in the Coppa Italia Final at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday, June 17 (3 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+). Mark Donaldson and analyst Matteo Bonetti – ESPN’s lead commentator team for Italian soccer – will call the Coppa Italia Final in English, while Ricardo Ortiz and Andrés Agulla will handle the Spanish-language commentary on ESPN Deportes.

2019-20 Coppa Italia Semifinals and Final:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, Jun 12 3 p.m. Coppa Italia Semifinal I (Juventus F.C. vs. A.C. Milan) ESPN+ Sat, Jun 13 3 p.m. Coppa Italia Semifinal II (SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan) ESPN+ Wed, Jun 17 3 p.m. 2019-20 Coppa Italia Final Mark Donaldson and Matteo Bonetti — English Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla – Spanish ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Serie A:

Beginning Saturday, June 20, ESPN+ returns as the primary home for Italian Serie A TIM matches in the United States. ESPN+ will live-stream most of the 124 remaining matches of the 2019-20 Serie A season over 44 days. The schedule begins with Torino vs. Parma from Olympic Grande Torino Stadium at 1:30 p.m. ET. ESPN+ matches will stream in English and Spanish.

ESPN’s linear television networks – ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNEWS – will televise up to four matches each week through the conclusion of the season. ESPN Deportes will also carry four matches every week in Spanish.

Serie A Returns – Schedule for First Five Matchdays:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, Jun 20 1:30 p.m. Torino vs. Parma ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Verona vs. Cagliari ESPN+ Sun, Jun 21 1:30 p.m. Atalanta vs. Sassuolo ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria ESPN+ Mon, Jun 22 1:30 p.m. Fiorentina vs. Brescia ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Lecce vs. A.C. Milan ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3:45 p.m. Bologna vs. Juventus ESPN+ Tue, Jun 23 1:30 p.m. Spal vs. Cagliari ESPN, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Verona vs. Napoli ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Genoa vs. Parma ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3:45 p.m. Torino vs. Udinese ESPN+ Wed, Jun 24 1:30 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Atalanta vs. Lazio ESPN, ESPN Deportes 3:45 p.m. Roma vs. Sampdoria ESPN+

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ — all for just $12.99/month.

