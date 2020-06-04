UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer from Las Vegas, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout between two-weight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer headlines milestone PPV event



Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET — Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The milestone 250th signature UFC event is headlined by double-champion Amanda Nunes taking on Canadian contender Felicia Spencer. Nunes, widely considered the top pound-for-pound female fighter, holds both the Featherweight and Bantamweight titles and has not lost since 2014. Spencer comes in having won four of her last five fights.

The Bantamweight title picture, wide-open following Henry Cejudo’s retirement at UFC 249, will eliminate two contenders as four title-hopefuls face off. In the co-main, former Bantamweight champion and no. 9-ranked Cody Garbrandt (11-3) will take on no. 5-ranked Raphael Assuncao (27-7). Just before them, no. 2-ranked Aljamain Sterling (18-3) faces no. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen (12-1).

Also on the UFC 250 card, highly-touted and unbeaten Sean O’Malley (11-0) faces his toughest UFC test yet against former interim title challenger Eddie Wineland (24-13-1). The featured bout at the the top of the Prelims card showcases unbeaten Chase Hooper (9-0-1) against Alex Caceres (15-12).

Live coverage of UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English, Spanish). The PPV main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

UFC Live returns to ESPN on Friday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 250. A special one-hour live UFC 250 preview show airs on ABC at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

The UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Pre Show will post exclusively on ESPN+ on Friday, June 5 along with the live UFC 250 Weigh-In Show at 12 noon on ESPN+. The live UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Post Show will follow the completion of the event, exclusively on ESPN+.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App and purchase the UFC 250 PPV.

UFC 250 on ESPN+: Nunes vs. Spencer Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/5 11 a.m. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Pre-Show ESPN+ 12 noon UFC 250 Weigh-In Show ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live: UFC 250 Preview ESPN Sat., 6/6 2 p.m. UFC Live: Nunes vs. Spencer Pre-Show ABC 6 p.m. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Post Show ESPN+, Live and Replay

