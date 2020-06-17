UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov in Las Vegas June 20 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features heavyweight bout between No. 3 Curtis Blaydes and No. 7 Alexander Volkov

All bouts will appear on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov is set for this Saturday, June 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features No. 3-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes taking on No. 7-ranked Alexander Volkov. In the co-main event, Josh Emmett faces Shane Burgos in a battle of featherweight contenders.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+ (also in English and Spanish), beginning with the Prelims at 5 p.m. ET and the Main Card at 8 p.m. ET. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/19 4 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov ESPN (Live and Replay) 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Blaydes vs. Volkov ESPN+ (Live and Replay) Sat., 6/20 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay) 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Blaydes vs. Volkov ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8 p.m. Main Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov Co-Main Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos Undercard Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau Undercard Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good Undercard Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts 5 p.m. Feature Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green Undercard Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren Undercard Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota Undercard Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson Undercard Matt Frevola vs. Frank Camacho Undercard Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf

