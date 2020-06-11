UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Eye vs. Calvillo in Las Vegas June 13 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

To share: https://bit.ly/2At7kAp

Main Event features No. 1 ranked women’s flyweight contender Jessica Eye taking on No. 10 ranked strawweight Cynthia Calvillo

All bouts will appear on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Eye vs. Calvillo is set for this Saturday, June 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features No. 1 ranked women’s flyweight contender and former title challenger Jessica Eye taking on No. 10 ranked strawweight Cynthia Calvillo. In the co-main event, Karl Roberson faces Marvin Vettori in a battle of middleweight prospects.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+ (also in English and Spanish), beginning with the Prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the Main Card at 9 p.m. ET. Saturday’s event is the first of three events taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on June 13, 20 and 27 respectively. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/12 4 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo ESPN (Live and Replay) 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Eye vs. Calvillo ESPN+ (Live and Replay) Sat., 6/13 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay) 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay) 11:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Eye vs. Calvillo ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)