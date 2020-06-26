UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker in Las Vegas June 27 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker is set for this Saturday, June 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier (25-6-0) taking on No. 5-ranked Dan Hooker (20-8-0). In the co-main event, Mike Perry (13-6-0) faces Mickey Gall (6-2-0) in a welterweight bout.
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+ (also in English and Spanish), beginning with the Prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the Main Card at 8 p.m. ET. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.
Considered one of the most talented fighters in the lightweight division, Poirier enters the Octagon for the first time since losing the a lightweight unification bout against division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in September of 2019. Poirier has secured wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Hooker, who is on a three-fight win streak — including a headlining victory against Paul Felder on his home soil in New Zealand — will look to insert himself as one of the dominant names of his division.
The co-main event features a welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Perry looks to get back to his winning ways, while Gall will be making his first appearance since defeating Salim Touahri on the undercard of the Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler bout in August 2019.
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 6/26
|11 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Poirier vs Hooker
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live: Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker
|ESPN (Live and Replay)
|Sat., 6/20
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay)
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
|11 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Poirier vs. Hooker
|ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 PM
|Main
|Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
|Co-Main
|Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall
|Undercard
|Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
|Undercard
|Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
|Undercard
|Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
|Undercard
|Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
|6:00 p.m.
|Feature
|Luis Pena vs Khama Worthy
|Undercard
|Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
|Undercard
|Kay Hansen vs Jinh Yu Frey
|Undercard
|Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal
