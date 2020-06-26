UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker in Las Vegas June 27 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features lightweight bout between No. 3 Dustin Poirier and No. 5 Dan Hooker

All bouts will appear on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET with Prelims at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker is set for this Saturday, June 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier (25-6-0) taking on No. 5-ranked Dan Hooker (20-8-0). In the co-main event, Mike Perry (13-6-0) faces Mickey Gall (6-2-0) in a welterweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+ (also in English and Spanish), beginning with the Prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the Main Card at 8 p.m. ET. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

Considered one of the most talented fighters in the lightweight division, Poirier enters the Octagon for the first time since losing the a lightweight unification bout against division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in September of 2019. Poirier has secured wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Hooker, who is on a three-fight win streak — including a headlining victory against Paul Felder on his home soil in New Zealand — will look to insert himself as one of the dominant names of his division.

The co-main event features a welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Perry looks to get back to his winning ways, while Gall will be making his first appearance since defeating Salim Touahri on the undercard of the Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler bout in August 2019.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 6/26 11 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Poirier vs Hooker ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker ESPN (Live and Replay) Sat., 6/20 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay) 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Poirier vs. Hooker ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Co-Main Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall Undercard Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene Undercard Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus Undercard Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa 6:00 p.m. Feature Luis Pena vs Khama Worthy Undercard Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt Undercard Kay Hansen vs Jinh Yu Frey Undercard Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization’s offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ — all for just $12.99/month

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment enterprise, features more than 50 assets – nine U.S. television networks, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, ESPN International, ESPN The Magazine and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

# # #



