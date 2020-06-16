VINSANITY Marathon on ACC Network to Celebrate Vince Carter’s Basketball Career

ACC Legends: Vince Carter Begins at Noon ET on Saturday, June 20

More Than 10 Consecutive Hours of North Carolina Basketball Games and Carter Content

Celebrating Vinsanity Leads the Marathon at 11:30 a.m.

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will celebrate Vince Carter’s basketball career and retirement with a five-game marathon from his collegiate career at North Carolina on Saturday, June 20.

ACC Legends: Vince Carter line-up will feature 10 consecutive hours of classic Carter performances and dunks beginning at noon ET. The lineup includes the following North Carolina wins:

Noon | Wake Forest at North Carolina (Feb. 19, 1997)

Carter scored a career-high 26 points as No. 12 North Carolina beat Tim Duncan-led No. 4 Wake Forest, 74-60. Twenty-one of his 26 points came in the first half as the Tar Heels jumped out to a substantial lead. Carter also landed an iconic dunk on Duncan in the win.

2 p.m. | North Carolina vs UCLA (Nov. 27, 1997)

Carter scored 22 points as No. 4 North Carolina beat No. 7 UCLA by 41 points, 109-68, in the first round of the 1997 Great Alaska Shootout.

4 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (Feb. 5, 1998)

No. 2 North Carolina used a 24-4 second-half run to beat No. 1 Duke, 97-73, at the Dean Dome. Carter scored 17 points in the victory and what is deemed as “the best missed dunk of all time.”

6 p.m. | North Carolina at Georgia Tech (Feb. 8, 1998)

Carter scored 19 points in No. 2 North Carolina’s double-overtime win at Georgia Tech, 107-102, which included a famous steal and dunk to tie the game late.

8 p.m. | North Carolina vs Duke (March 8, 1998)

Carter scored 16 points off the bench as No. 4 North Carolina beat No. 1 Duke for a second time during the 1998 season, in the ACC Tournament championship game.

Celebrating Vinsanity

Additionally, ACCN will air Celebrating Vinsanity at 11:30 a.m. leading into the five-game marathon. Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff will host the half-hour program that will feature interviews with 1978 National Player of the Year and former Tar Heels assistant coach Phil Ford, ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale, as well as Hawks teammates John Collins and De’Andre Hunter.

The only player in NBA history to play 22 seasons and considered one of the greatest dunkers of all time, Carter played three seasons at North Carolina (1995-98) before being drafted fifth overall by Golden State in the 1998 NBA Draft. While at North Carolina Carter helped the Tar Heels to back-to-back ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament titles in 1997 and 1998 and repeat trips to the NCAA Final Four those same seasons. He earned all-ACC honors in 1997 and 1998 and consensus second team All-American following the 1998 season.

ACC Legends

The ACC Legends series on ACCN highlights the careers of former ACC athletes across all sports. Additional ACC Legends programming marathons will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (ET) Game Original Air Date Network Sat, June 20 11:30 a.m. Celebrating Vinsanity ACCN

(1997 Great Alaska Shootout) Nov. 27, 1997 ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at North Carolina Feb. 5, 1998 ACCN 6 p.m. North Carolina at Georgia Tech Feb. 8, 1998 ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina vs Duke

1998 ACC Tournament Championship Game March 8, 1998 ACCN

ACC Network Programming Schedule June 16 – June 20

Tuesday, June 16

Midnight MBB: Syracuse at Virginia (Jan. 11, 2020)

2 a.m. MBB: Clemson at North Carolina (Jan. 11, 2020)

4 a.m. MBB: Duke at Clemson (Jan. 14, 2020)

6 a.m. The Class That Saved Coach K

7:30 a.m. An Evening With the Class That Saved Coach K

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon MBB: Syracuse at Virginia (Jan. 11, 2020)

2 a.m. MBB: Clemson at North Carolina (Jan. 11, 2020)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

8 p.m. Louisville at Pitt (Jan. 14, 2020)

10 p.m. The Class That Saved Coach K

11:30 p.m. An Evening With the Class That Saved Coach K

Wednesday, June 17

Midnight MBB: Notre Dame vs Louisville (2011)

2 a.m. CFB: NC State vs North Carolina (1998)

4 a.m. MBB: Duke at Virginia Tech (2011)

6 a.m. MBB: Clemson at NC State (2011)

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon MBB: Notre Dame vs Louisville (2011)

2 p.m. CFB: NC State vs North Carolina (1998)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. MBB: Clemson at NC State (2011)

8 p.m. CFB: Ole Miss at Wake Forest (2008)

10 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Duke (2011)

Thursday, June 18

Midnight VBALL: Syracuse at Florida State (Oct. 20, 2019)

1:30 a.m. FH: William & Mary at North Carolina (Sept. 15, 2019)

3 a.m. VBALL: Wake Forest at Duke (Oct. 23, 2019)

4:30 a.m. FH: Penn at North Carolina (Sept. 8, 2019)

6 a.m. VBALL: Pitt at Louisville (Oct. 27, 2019)

7:30 a.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon VBALL: Syracuse at Florida State (Oct. 20, 2019)

1:30 p.m. FH: William & Mary at North Carolina (Sept. 15, 2019)

3 p.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. VBALL: Wake Forest at Duke (Oct. 23, 2019)

7:30 p.m. FH: Penn at North Carolina (Sept. 8, 2019)

9 p.m. VBALL: Pitt at Louisville (Oct. 27, 2019)

10:30 p.m. VBALL: Miami at Florida State

Friday, June 19

Midnight MLAX: Colgate at Syracuse (Feb. 7, 2020)

2 a.m. BB: Illinois State at Florida State (March 11, 2020)

5 a.m. BB: Pitt at Miami (March 6, 2020)

8 a.m. Packer and Durham

10 a.m. Packer and Durham

Noon MLAX: Colgate at Syracuse (Feb. 7, 2020)

2 p.m. MLAX: Colgate at North Carolina (Feb. 1, 2020)

4 p.m. Packer and Durham

6 p.m. BB: Pitt at Miami (March 6, 2020)

9 p.m. BB: Illinois State at Florida State (March 11, 2020)

Saturday, June 20

Midnight Florida State at Virginia (1995)

2 a.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech (Nov. 28, 1998)

4:30 a.m. The Bowden Dynasty

6:30 a.m. Pitt at West Virginia (2007)

8:30 a.m. Florida State vs Miami (2002)

11:30 a.m. Celebrating Vinsanity

ACC Legends: Vince Carter

Noon Wake Forest at North Carolina (Feb. 19, 1997)

2 p.m. North Carolina vs UCLA (Nov. 27, 1997)

4 p.m. Duke at North Carolina (Feb. 5, 1998)

6 p.m. North Carolina at Georgia Tech (Feb. 8, 1998)

8 p.m. North Carolina vs Duke (1998 ACC Tournament Championship Game)

10 p.m. Celebrating Vinsanity

10:30 p.m. Nothing But Net Featured

11:30 p.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

