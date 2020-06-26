Wimbledon Recreated from ESPN – Re-live Classics from Williams Sisters, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Coco and More

Great Matches from Past on ESPN2 on June 29 and July 6, 11 & 12

56 Matches and 31 Official Wimbledon Films Available on ESPN+

Encore Edition of Coco Gauff: The Lines are the Same on July 1, 11

The manicured grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club are quiet this summer, but ESPN will provide tennis fans a taste of Wimbledon with great matches from the past on ESPN2 in prime time Monday, June 29, and Monday, July 6. Play will begin at 7 p.m. both nights and continue for eight and seven hours, respectively. ESPN2 will also reair last year’s Championship matches on the days that would have been this year’s ultimate duels, July 11 and 12.

In addition, 56 matches (mostly championships) dating as far back as the 1973 Ladies’ Championship between Billie Jean King and Chris Evert are available on demand on ESPN+. In addition, the official Wimbledon film from 31 separate championships can be streamed on ESPN+, including each year since 2011 and dating back to 1968.

On Monday, June 29 – the would-be first day of the tournament – ESPN2 will start with 15-year-old Coco Gauff announcing herself to the world with a stunning first-round upset of five-time champion Venus Williams. At 8:30 p.m., fans can relive last year’s Gentlemen’s Championship, a five-set duel between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. At 1:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. PT), ESPN2 goes back to 1984 for the Gentlemen’s Championship between John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.

On Monday, July 6 – what would have been “Manic Monday,” generally regarded as the greatest day in tennis when all players are in action for Round of 16 matches – ESPN2 will show two classic championship matches. At 7 p.m., the Williams Sisters – #2 seed Serena and top-seeded Venus, the two-time defending champion – square off, the second of four consecutive Major finals in which the sisters met. At 9 p.m., the 2008 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship, top seeded Roger Federer and #2 Rafael Nadal in a nearly five-hour marathon (extended by rain delays that pushed the closing to near darkness).

On what was to be Championship Weekend in London, ESPN2 will reair the 2019 Championship matches – Simona Halep vs. Serena Williams on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. and Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer on Sunday, July 12, at noon. The Ladies’ Championship will be preceeded by an encore edition of the recent Coco Gauff: The Lines are the Same, a one-hour interview with the young star by ESPN’s Chris Fowler. That show will also air on ESPN on Wednesday, July 1, the anniversary of Gauff’s memorable upset victory over Venus Williams.

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, June 29 7 p.m. 2019 Wimbledon First Round: Coco Gauff vs. Venus Williams ESPN2 8:30 p.m. 2019 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship: Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer ESPN2 1:30 a.m. 1984 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship: John McEnroe vs. Jimmy Connors ESPN2 Wed., July 1 7 p.m. Coco Gauff: The Lines are the Same ESPN Mon, July 6 7 p.m. 2002 Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams ESPN2 9 p.m. 2008 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship: Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal ESPN2 Sat., July 11 10 a.m. Coco Gauff: The Lines are the Same ESPN2 11 a.m. 2019 Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship: Simona Halep vs. Serena Williams ESPN2 Sun., July 12 Noon 2019 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship: Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer ESPN2

-30-