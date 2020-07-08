ACC Legends: Alana Beard Highlights This Week’s Schedule on ACC Network

ACC Legends: Alana Beard Begins at Noon ET on Saturday, July 11

The Legend of Alana Beard Leads the Marathon at 11:30 a.m.

More Than 10 Consecutive Hours of Duke Women’s Basketball Games and Beard Content

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will celebrate Alana Beard’s illustrious basketball career with a five-game marathon from her collegiate years at Duke on Saturday, July 11.

The ACC Legends: Alana Beard line-up will feature 10 consecutive hours of classic Beard performances and content beginning at noon ET. The block of games includes the following Duke wins:

Noon | Duke at North Carolina (Feb. 24, 2002)

Beard registered a game-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as No. 5 Duke won at No. 19 North Carolina, 90-75.

2 p.m. | Duke vs Tennessee (Nov. 24, 2002)

Beard scored 22 points, and added nine rebounds and seven assists as No. 1 Duke routed No. 2 Tennessee 76-55 in the 2002 Jimmy V Classic.

4 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (Jan. 20, 2003)

Another double-double for Beard – 26 points and 13 rebounds – against rival North Carolina in a 78-67 overtime win over the eighth-ranked Tar Heels.

6 p.m. | Duke vs Purdue (Nov. 23, 2003)

No. 4 Duke rolled to a 30-point win, 93-63, over No. 5 Purdue in the 2003 Jimmy V Classic led by 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Beard.

8 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (Feb. 14, 2004)

Beard scored 31 points to lead the fourth-ranked Blue Devils to an 89-79 win over No. 14 North Carolina.

The Legend of Alana Beard

Additionally, ACCN will air The Legend of Alana Beard at 11:30 a.m. leading into the five-game marathon. Kelsey Riggs will host the half-hour program that will feature interviews with Beard, her former Blue Devils teammates Monique Currie and Iciss Tillis, former Duke head coach Gail Goestenkors, and ESPN basketball personality Holly Rowe.

Beard’s Collegiate Dominance

Considered one of the best all-time players in women’s basketball history, Beard earned National Player of the Year honors her final two seasons at Duke and is one of eight three-time Associated Press First Team All-Americans. Beard helped Duke to a 126-14 record in four seasons, four straight appearances in the NCAA tournament, including back-to-back trips to the Final Four (2002 and 2003), and four consecutive ACC regular season and tournament titles. Beard was the first player in league history to be named Player of the Year three times, and earned All-ACC First Team honors each of her four seasons at Duke – making her the first player in ACC women’s basketball history to accomplish the feat. Beard, the second overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft still holds 11 Duke career records, including the program’s all-time scoring mark with 2,687 points.

ACC Legends

The ACC Legends series on ACCN highlights the careers of former ACC athletes across all sports. ACC Legends: Vince Carter was the first former ACC player featured in the series. Additional ACC Legends programming marathons will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (ET) Game Original Air Date Network Sat, July 11 11:30 a.m. The Legend of Alana Beard ACCN Noon Duke at North Carolina Feb. 24, 2002 ACCN 2 p.m. Duke vs Tennessee

(Jimmy V Classic) Nov. 24, 2002 ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at North Carolina Jan. 20, 2003 ACCN 6 p.m. Duke vs Purdue

(Jimmy V Classic) Nov. 23, 2003 ACCN 8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina Feb. 14, 2004 ACCN

