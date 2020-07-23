ACC Network Programming Update: ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 27
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments for each ACC institution beginning Monday, July 27. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase classic games, memorable performances and original content, including ACC Championships, bowl games and more from 10 a.m. – midnight ET each day. In addition, a new series produced entirely by ACC schools, Authentic ACC will debut.
The Takeover
In ACCN’s second Takeover event, institution-specific programming schedules were built in collaboration with the schools to create a unique and differentiated offering. Airing in alphabetical order, the schedule has Boston College set to kick off Week 1 on July 27, followed by Clemson (July 28), Duke (July 29), Florida State (July 30), Georgia Tech (July 31), Louisville (Aug. 1) and Miami (Aug. 2). Week 2 will feature North Carolina (Aug. 3), NC State (Aug. 4), Notre Dame (Aug. 5), Pitt (Aug. 6), Syracuse (Aug. 7), Virginia (Aug. 8), Virginia Tech (Aug. 9) and Wake Forest (Aug. 10).
Additional Content Highlights
Authentic ACC, a series of original 30-minute specials produced by several ACC schools, will air throughout the two weeks of dedicated programming. These shows will highlight original content and storytelling unique to that institution.
Packer and Durham, ACCN’s morning news and information show, hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will include special guests each morning which align with the specific institution’s takeover. The show airs live Monday – Friday from 8-10 a.m. ET, and is simulcast on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371. Along with the dedicated guests, Packer and Durham will continue to cover timely news and storylines from around the ACC. The duo will take viewers’ calls throughout the show at 844-SAY-ACCN.
ACC Network School Takeover Schedule
Monday, July 27: Boston College
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|ACC Traditions: Boston College
|10:30 a.m.
|WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College
|March 11, 2020
|12:30 p.m.
|WBB: Boston College vs Duke
ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
|March 6, 2020
|2:30 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at Boston College
|Dec., 9, 2017
|4:30 p.m.
|FH: Virginia vs Boston College
ACC Championship Semifinals
|Nov., 8, 2019
|6 p.m.
|CFB: Boston College at Florida State
|Oct. 21, 2006
|9 p.m.
|CFB: Boston College at Virginia Tech
|Oct. 25, 2007
Tuesday, July 28: Clemson
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|MSOC: Notre Dame at Clemson
ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|Nov. 10, 2019
|Noon
|WSOC: South Carolina at Clemson
|Sept. 15, 2019
|2 p.m.
|SB: Western Carolina at Clemson
|Feb. 12, 2020
|4 p.m.
|MBB: Providence at Clemson
|Dec., 6, 1989
|6 p.m.
|Greatest Ever 2018 Clemson Tigers
|6:30 p.m.
|Authentic ACC: Clemson Football The Vlog
|Oct. 25, 2007
|7 p.m.
|CFB: South Carolina at Clemson
|Nov. 24, 2018
|10 p.m.
|CFB: Clemson vs Alabama
2019 CFP National Championship Game
|Jan. 7, 2019
Wednesday, July 29: Duke
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|ACC Traditions: Duke
|10:30 a.m.
|MLAX: North Carolina at Duke
|March 30, 2018
|12:30 p.m.
|CFB: Miami at Duke
|Nov. 30, 2019
|3:30 p.m.
|CFB: Duke at NC State
|Oct. 10, 2009
|6:30 p.m.
|WBB: Duke at Tennessee
|Jan. 22, 2007
|8 p.m.
|Authentic ACC: Blue Devil Rewind
|8:30 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at North Carolina
|March 15, 2019
|10 p.m.
|MBB: Maryland at Duke
ACC Tournament Semifinals
|March 10, 2001
Thursday, July 30: Florida State
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|The Bowden Dynasty
|Noon
|MBB: Florida State vs Virginia
ACC Tournament Semifinals
|March 15, 2019
|1:30 p.m.
|WBB: Florida State at Maryland
|Feb. 28, 2010
|3:30 p.m.
|WSOC: Florida State vs Virginia
ACC Championship Final
|Nov. 9, 2014
|5:30 p.m.
|ACC Traditions: Florida State
|6 p.m.
|CFB: Florida State vs Duke
ACC Football Championship Game
|Dec. 7, 2013
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
|Dec. 3, 2005
Friday, July 31: Georgia Tech
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|BB: Georgia Tech vs Maryland
ACC Baseball Championship
|May 25, 2014
|Noon
|VB: Georgia Tech at Clemson
|Oct. 9, 2019
|2 p.m.
|WBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech
|Feb. 23, 2020
|4 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|Jan. 29, 2003
|6 p.m.
|CFB: Georgia Tech at Auburn
|Sept. 3, 2005
|9 p.m.
|CFB: Georgia Tech at Miami
|Nov. 19, 2005
Saturday, Aug. 1: Louisville
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|10 a.m.
|MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville
|Sept. 24, 2019
|Noon
|BB: Louisville at Indiana
|May 14, 2019
|3 p.m.
|SB: Florida State at Louisville
|April 8, 2019
|5 p.m.
|WBB: Notre Dame at Louisville
|Jan. 11, 2018
|7 p.m.
|MBB: Pitt at Louisville
|Jan. 17, 2008
|9 p.m.
|CFB: Louisville vs Mississippi State
Gator Bowl
|Dec. 30, 2017
Sunday, Aug. 2: Miami
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|10 a.m.
|All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball
|11 a.m.
|Gymratts: Miami Hurricanes
|11:30 a.m.
|BB: Pitt at Miami
|March 6, 2020
|2:30 p.m.
|MBB: Miami at North Carolina
|Feb. 27, 2018
|4 p.m.
|WBB: Miami at Florida State
ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
|March 3, 2017
|6 p.m.
|CFB: Florida at Miami
|Sept. 7, 2013
|9 p.m.
|CFB: Miami vs West Virginia
Cheez-It Bowl
|Dec. 28, 2016
Monday, Aug. 3: North Carolina
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|WSOC: Virginia vs North Carolina
ACC Championship Title Game
|Nov. 10, 2019
|Noon
|FH: Boston College vs North Carolina
ACC Championship Title Game
|Nov. 10, 2019
|1:30 p.m.
|BB: Virginia Tech vs North Carolina
ACC Championship Title Game
|May 26, 2013
|3:30 p.m.
|MLAX: Notre Dame vs North Carolina
ACC Championship Title Game
|April 30, 2017
|5:30 p.m.
|WBB: NC State at North Carolina
|Jan. 9, 2020
|7 p.m.
|Authentic ACC: Carolina Insider
|7:30 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina at Duke
|March 3, 2012
|9 p.m.
|CFB: North Carolina vs South Carolina
|Aug. 31, 2019
Tuesday, Aug. 4: NC State
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|BB: NC State vs Wake Forest
|May 23, 2019
|1 p.m.
|WSOC: NC State at Louisville
|Nov. 3, 2019
|3 p.m.
|WRES: Virginia Tech at NC State
|Feb. 14, 2020
|5 p.m.
|WBB: Florida State vs NC State
ACC Tournament Championship Game
|March 8, 2020
|7 p.m.
|Authentic ACC: Strength in the Pack
|7:30 p.m.
|MBB: NC State at North Carolina
|Feb. 21, 1998
|9 p.m.
|CFB: NC State vs Florida State
|Sept. 23, 2017
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Notre Dame
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|VB: Valparaiso at Notre Dame
|Sept. 4, 2019
|11:30 a.m.
|2020 ACC Fencing Championship
|Feb. 23, 2020
|1 p.m.
|SB: Duke at Notre Dame
|Feb. 29, 2020
|3 p.m.
|WBB: UConn at Notre Dame
|March 4, 2013
|5 p.m.
|WBB: Tennessee at Notre Dame
|Jan. 18, 2018
|6:30 p.m.
|Authentic ACC
|7 p.m.
|MBB: Syracuse at Notre Dame
|Jan. 21, 2012
|9 p.m.
|MBB: Notre Dame at Georgetown
|Feb. 9, 2002
Thursday, Aug. 6: Pitt
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|WRES: Virginia at Pitt
|Feb. 7, 2020
|Noon
|MSOC: Akron at Pitt
|Sept. 16, 2020
|2 p.m.
|WBB: Notre Dame vs Pitt
ACC Tournament First Round
|March 4, 2020
|4 p.m.
|MBB: Georgetown vs Pitt
|March 15, 2008
|6 p.m.
|CFB: West Virginia at Pitt
|Nov. 28, 2008
|9 p.m.
|CFB: North Carolina at Pitt
|Nov. 14, 2019
Friday, Aug. 7: Syracuse
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|8 a.m.
|Packer and Durham
|10 a.m.
|WSOC: Colgate at Syracuse
|Aug. 25, 2019
|Noon
|MLAX: Duke vs Syracuse
ACC Championship Title Game
|April 26, 2015
|2 p.m.
|WBB: Syracuse vs Louisville
ACC Tournament Semifinals
|March 5, 2016
|4 p.m.
|CFB: Kansas State at Syracuse
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|Dec. 30, 2010
|6:30 p.m.
|MBB: Syracuse vs UConn
|Feb. 25, 2012
|8 p.m.
|MBB: Syracuse vs UConn
|March 12, 2009
Saturday, Aug. 8: Virginia
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|10 a.m.
|WSOC: Virginia vs Maryland
ACC Championship Title Game
|Nov. 4, 2012
|Noon
|MLAX: Maryland at Virginia
|March 28, 2009
|2 p.m.
|MBB: Virginia at Maryland
|Nov. 28, 2018
|4 p.m.
|WBB: Georgia at Virginia
|Jan. 2, 2009
|5:30 p.m.
|Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia
|6 p.m.
|CFB: Clemson at Virginia
|Oct. 7, 2004
|9 p.m.
|CFB: Florida State at Virginia
|Oct. 15, 2005
Sunday, Aug. 9: Virginia Tech
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|10 a.m.
|SB: Virginia Tech vs South Carolina
St. Pete Clearwater Challenge
|Feb. 14, 2020
|Noon
|MBB: Virginia Tech at Duke
|Jan. 6, 2007
|2 p.m.
|MBB: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|Jan. 21, 2009
|4 p.m.
|WBB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse
|March 1, 2018
|6 p.m.
|3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech
|6:30 p.m.
|Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality
|7 p.m.
|CFB: Nebraska at Virginia Tech
|Sept. 9, 2009
|10 p.m.
|CFB: West Virginia at Virginia Tech
|Sept. 3, 2017
Monday, Aug. 10: Wake Forest
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Original Air Date
|10 a.m.
|FH: Wake Forest vs Syracuse
ACC Championship Quarterfinals
|Nov. 3, 2016
|Noon
|CFB: Florida State at Wake Forest
|Oct. 19, 2019
|3 p.m.
|WBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest
|Feb. 23, 2020
|5 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest
|Jan. 15, 2005
|7 p.m.
|MBB: Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech
ACC Tournament Championship Game
|March 10, 1996
|9 p.m.
|CFB: NC State at Wake Forest
|Nov. 18, 2017
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.