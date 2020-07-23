ACC Network Programming Update: ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 27

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments for each ACC institution beginning Monday, July 27. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase classic games, memorable performances and original content, including ACC Championships, bowl games and more from 10 a.m. – midnight ET each day. In addition, a new series produced entirely by ACC schools, Authentic ACC will debut.

The Takeover

In ACCN’s second Takeover event, institution-specific programming schedules were built in collaboration with the schools to create a unique and differentiated offering. Airing in alphabetical order, the schedule has Boston College set to kick off Week 1 on July 27, followed by Clemson (July 28), Duke (July 29), Florida State (July 30), Georgia Tech (July 31), Louisville (Aug. 1) and Miami (Aug. 2). Week 2 will feature North Carolina (Aug. 3), NC State (Aug. 4), Notre Dame (Aug. 5), Pitt (Aug. 6), Syracuse (Aug. 7), Virginia (Aug. 8), Virginia Tech (Aug. 9) and Wake Forest (Aug. 10).

Additional Content Highlights

Authentic ACC, a series of original 30-minute specials produced by several ACC schools, will air throughout the two weeks of dedicated programming. These shows will highlight original content and storytelling unique to that institution.

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s morning news and information show, hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will include special guests each morning which align with the specific institution’s takeover. The show airs live Monday – Friday from 8-10 a.m. ET, and is simulcast on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371. Along with the dedicated guests, Packer and Durham will continue to cover timely news and storylines from around the ACC. The duo will take viewers’ calls throughout the show at 844-SAY-ACCN.

ACC Network School Takeover Schedule

Monday, July 27: Boston College

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. ACC Traditions: Boston College 10:30 a.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College March 11, 2020 12:30 p.m. WBB: Boston College vs Duke ACC Tournament Quarterfinals March 6, 2020 2:30 p.m. MBB: Duke at Boston College Dec., 9, 2017 4:30 p.m. FH: Virginia vs Boston College

ACC Championship Semifinals Nov., 8, 2019 6 p.m. CFB: Boston College at Florida State Oct. 21, 2006 9 p.m. CFB: Boston College at Virginia Tech Oct. 25, 2007

Tuesday, July 28: Clemson

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. MSOC: Notre Dame at Clemson

ACC Championship Quarterfinals Nov. 10, 2019 Noon WSOC: South Carolina at Clemson Sept. 15, 2019 2 p.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson Feb. 12, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: Providence at Clemson Dec., 6, 1989 6 p.m. Greatest Ever 2018 Clemson Tigers 6:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: Clemson Football The Vlog Oct. 25, 2007 7 p.m. CFB: South Carolina at Clemson Nov. 24, 2018 10 p.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama

2019 CFP National Championship Game Jan. 7, 2019

Wednesday, July 29: Duke

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. ACC Traditions: Duke 10:30 a.m. MLAX: North Carolina at Duke March 30, 2018 12:30 p.m. CFB: Miami at Duke Nov. 30, 2019 3:30 p.m. CFB: Duke at NC State Oct. 10, 2009 6:30 p.m. WBB: Duke at Tennessee Jan. 22, 2007 8 p.m. Authentic ACC: Blue Devil Rewind 8:30 p.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina March 15, 2019 10 p.m. MBB: Maryland at Duke ACC Tournament Semifinals March 10, 2001

Thursday, July 30: Florida State

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. The Bowden Dynasty Noon MBB: Florida State vs Virginia ACC Tournament Semifinals March 15, 2019 1:30 p.m. WBB: Florida State at Maryland Feb. 28, 2010 3:30 p.m. WSOC: Florida State vs Virginia ACC Championship Final Nov. 9, 2014 5:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Florida State 6 p.m. CFB: Florida State vs Duke ACC Football Championship Game Dec. 7, 2013 9 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech Dec. 3, 2005

Friday, July 31: Georgia Tech

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. BB: Georgia Tech vs Maryland

ACC Baseball Championship May 25, 2014 Noon VB: Georgia Tech at Clemson Oct. 9, 2019 2 p.m. WBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech Feb. 23, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Georgia Tech Jan. 29, 2003 6 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Auburn Sept. 3, 2005 9 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Miami Nov. 19, 2005

Saturday, Aug. 1: Louisville

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 10 a.m. MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville Sept. 24, 2019 Noon BB: Louisville at Indiana May 14, 2019 3 p.m. SB: Florida State at Louisville April 8, 2019 5 p.m. WBB: Notre Dame at Louisville Jan. 11, 2018 7 p.m. MBB: Pitt at Louisville Jan. 17, 2008 9 p.m. CFB: Louisville vs Mississippi State Gator Bowl Dec. 30, 2017

Sunday, Aug. 2: Miami

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 10 a.m. All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball 11 a.m. Gymratts: Miami Hurricanes 11:30 a.m. BB: Pitt at Miami March 6, 2020 2:30 p.m. MBB: Miami at North Carolina Feb. 27, 2018 4 p.m. WBB: Miami at Florida State ACC Tournament Quarterfinals March 3, 2017 6 p.m. CFB: Florida at Miami Sept. 7, 2013 9 p.m. CFB: Miami vs West Virginia Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 28, 2016

Monday, Aug. 3: North Carolina

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. WSOC: Virginia vs North Carolina ACC Championship Title Game Nov. 10, 2019 Noon FH: Boston College vs North Carolina ACC Championship Title Game Nov. 10, 2019 1:30 p.m. BB: Virginia Tech vs North Carolina ACC Championship Title Game May 26, 2013 3:30 p.m. MLAX: Notre Dame vs North Carolina ACC Championship Title Game April 30, 2017 5:30 p.m. WBB: NC State at North Carolina Jan. 9, 2020 7 p.m. Authentic ACC: Carolina Insider 7:30 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Duke March 3, 2012 9 p.m. CFB: North Carolina vs South Carolina Aug. 31, 2019

Tuesday, Aug. 4: NC State

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. BB: NC State vs Wake Forest May 23, 2019 1 p.m. WSOC: NC State at Louisville Nov. 3, 2019 3 p.m. WRES: Virginia Tech at NC State Feb. 14, 2020 5 p.m. WBB: Florida State vs NC State ACC Tournament Championship Game March 8, 2020 7 p.m. Authentic ACC: Strength in the Pack 7:30 p.m. MBB: NC State at North Carolina Feb. 21, 1998 9 p.m. CFB: NC State vs Florida State Sept. 23, 2017

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Notre Dame

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. VB: Valparaiso at Notre Dame Sept. 4, 2019 11:30 a.m. 2020 ACC Fencing Championship Feb. 23, 2020 1 p.m. SB: Duke at Notre Dame Feb. 29, 2020 3 p.m. WBB: UConn at Notre Dame March 4, 2013 5 p.m. WBB: Tennessee at Notre Dame Jan. 18, 2018 6:30 p.m. Authentic ACC 7 p.m. MBB: Syracuse at Notre Dame Jan. 21, 2012 9 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Georgetown Feb. 9, 2002

Thursday, Aug. 6: Pitt

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. WRES: Virginia at Pitt Feb. 7, 2020 Noon MSOC: Akron at Pitt Sept. 16, 2020 2 p.m. WBB: Notre Dame vs Pitt ACC Tournament First Round March 4, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: Georgetown vs Pitt March 15, 2008 6 p.m. CFB: West Virginia at Pitt Nov. 28, 2008 9 p.m. CFB: North Carolina at Pitt Nov. 14, 2019

Friday, Aug. 7: Syracuse

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. WSOC: Colgate at Syracuse Aug. 25, 2019 Noon MLAX: Duke vs Syracuse ACC Championship Title Game April 26, 2015 2 p.m. WBB: Syracuse vs Louisville ACC Tournament Semifinals March 5, 2016 4 p.m. CFB: Kansas State at Syracuse New Era Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 30, 2010 6:30 p.m. MBB: Syracuse vs UConn Feb. 25, 2012 8 p.m. MBB: Syracuse vs UConn March 12, 2009

Saturday, Aug. 8: Virginia

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 10 a.m. WSOC: Virginia vs Maryland ACC Championship Title Game Nov. 4, 2012 Noon MLAX: Maryland at Virginia March 28, 2009 2 p.m. MBB: Virginia at Maryland Nov. 28, 2018 4 p.m. WBB: Georgia at Virginia Jan. 2, 2009 5:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia 6 p.m. CFB: Clemson at Virginia Oct. 7, 2004 9 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Virginia Oct. 15, 2005

Sunday, Aug. 9: Virginia Tech

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 10 a.m. SB: Virginia Tech vs South Carolina St. Pete Clearwater Challenge Feb. 14, 2020 Noon MBB: Virginia Tech at Duke Jan. 6, 2007 2 p.m. MBB: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest Jan. 21, 2009 4 p.m. WBB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse March 1, 2018 6 p.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality 7 p.m. CFB: Nebraska at Virginia Tech Sept. 9, 2009 10 p.m. CFB: West Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 3, 2017

Monday, Aug. 10: Wake Forest

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 10 a.m. FH: Wake Forest vs Syracuse ACC Championship Quarterfinals Nov. 3, 2016 Noon CFB: Florida State at Wake Forest Oct. 19, 2019 3 p.m. WBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest Feb. 23, 2020 5 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest Jan. 15, 2005 7 p.m. MBB: Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech ACC Tournament Championship Game March 10, 1996 9 p.m. CFB: NC State at Wake Forest Nov. 18, 2017

