ACC Network Programming Update: ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 27

ACC Network

ACC Network Programming Update: ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 27

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 9 hours ago

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments for each ACC institution beginning Monday, July 27. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase classic games, memorable performances and original content, including ACC Championships, bowl games and more from 10 a.m. – midnight ET each day. In addition, a new series produced entirely by ACC schools, Authentic ACC will debut.

The Takeover

In ACCN’s second Takeover event, institution-specific programming schedules were built in collaboration with the schools to create a unique and differentiated offering. Airing in alphabetical order, the schedule has Boston College set to kick off Week 1 on July 27, followed by Clemson (July 28), Duke (July 29), Florida State (July 30), Georgia Tech (July 31), Louisville (Aug. 1) and Miami (Aug. 2). Week 2 will feature North Carolina (Aug. 3), NC State (Aug. 4), Notre Dame (Aug. 5), Pitt (Aug. 6), Syracuse (Aug. 7), Virginia (Aug. 8), Virginia Tech (Aug. 9) and Wake Forest (Aug. 10).

Additional Content Highlights

Authentic ACC, a series of original 30-minute specials produced by several ACC schools, will air throughout the two weeks of dedicated programming. These shows will highlight original content and storytelling unique to that institution.

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s morning news and information show, hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will include special guests each morning which align with the specific institution’s takeover. The show airs live Monday – Friday from 8-10 a.m. ET, and is simulcast on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371. Along with the dedicated guests, Packer and Durham will continue to cover timely news and storylines from around the ACC. The duo will take viewers’ calls throughout the show at 844-SAY-ACCN.

Follow ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 15 days of school takeovers.

ACC Network School Takeover Schedule

*Dates and programming subject to change

Monday, July 27: Boston College

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. ACC Traditions: Boston College
10:30 a.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College March 11, 2020
12:30 p.m. WBB: Boston College vs Duke

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

 March 6, 2020
2:30 p.m. MBB: Duke at Boston College Dec., 9, 2017
4:30 p.m. FH: Virginia vs Boston College
ACC Championship Semifinals		 Nov., 8, 2019
6 p.m. CFB: Boston College at Florida State Oct. 21, 2006
9 p.m. CFB: Boston College at Virginia Tech Oct. 25, 2007

 

Tuesday, July 28: Clemson

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. MSOC: Notre Dame at Clemson
ACC Championship Quarterfinals		 Nov. 10, 2019
Noon WSOC: South Carolina at Clemson Sept. 15, 2019
2 p.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson Feb. 12, 2020
4 p.m. MBB: Providence at Clemson Dec., 6, 1989
6 p.m. Greatest Ever 2018 Clemson Tigers
6:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: Clemson Football The Vlog Oct. 25, 2007
7 p.m. CFB: South Carolina at Clemson Nov. 24, 2018
10 p.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama
2019 CFP National Championship Game		 Jan. 7, 2019

 

Wednesday, July 29: Duke

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. ACC Traditions: Duke
10:30 a.m. MLAX: North Carolina at Duke March 30, 2018
12:30 p.m. CFB: Miami at Duke Nov. 30, 2019
3:30 p.m. CFB: Duke at NC State Oct. 10, 2009
6:30 p.m. WBB: Duke at Tennessee Jan. 22, 2007
8 p.m. Authentic ACC: Blue Devil Rewind
8:30 p.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina March 15, 2019
10 p.m. MBB: Maryland at Duke

ACC Tournament Semifinals

 March 10, 2001

 

Thursday, July 30: Florida State

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. The Bowden Dynasty
Noon MBB: Florida State vs Virginia

ACC Tournament Semifinals

 March 15, 2019
1:30 p.m. WBB: Florida State at Maryland Feb. 28, 2010
3:30 p.m. WSOC: Florida State vs Virginia

ACC Championship Final

 Nov. 9, 2014
5:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Florida State
6 p.m. CFB: Florida State vs Duke

ACC Football Championship Game

 Dec. 7, 2013
9 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech Dec. 3, 2005

 

Friday, July 31: Georgia Tech

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. BB: Georgia Tech vs Maryland
ACC Baseball Championship		 May 25, 2014
Noon VB: Georgia Tech at Clemson Oct. 9, 2019
2 p.m. WBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech Feb. 23, 2020
4 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Georgia Tech Jan. 29, 2003
6 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Auburn Sept. 3, 2005
9 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Miami Nov. 19, 2005

 

Saturday, Aug. 1: Louisville

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
10 a.m. MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville Sept. 24, 2019
Noon BB: Louisville at Indiana May 14, 2019
3 p.m. SB: Florida State at Louisville April 8, 2019
5 p.m. WBB: Notre Dame at Louisville Jan. 11, 2018
7 p.m. MBB: Pitt at Louisville Jan. 17, 2008
9 p.m. CFB: Louisville vs Mississippi State

Gator Bowl

 Dec. 30, 2017

 

Sunday, Aug. 2: Miami

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
10 a.m. All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball
11 a.m. Gymratts: Miami Hurricanes
11:30 a.m. BB: Pitt at Miami March 6, 2020
2:30 p.m. MBB: Miami at North Carolina Feb. 27, 2018
4 p.m. WBB: Miami at Florida State

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

 March 3, 2017
6 p.m. CFB: Florida at Miami Sept. 7, 2013
9 p.m. CFB: Miami vs West Virginia

Cheez-It Bowl

 Dec. 28, 2016

 

Monday, Aug. 3: North Carolina

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. WSOC: Virginia vs North Carolina

ACC Championship Title Game

 Nov. 10, 2019
Noon FH: Boston College vs North Carolina

ACC Championship Title Game

 Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 p.m. BB: Virginia Tech vs North Carolina

ACC Championship Title Game

 May 26, 2013
3:30 p.m. MLAX: Notre Dame vs North Carolina

ACC Championship Title Game

 April 30, 2017

 
5:30 p.m. WBB: NC State at North Carolina Jan. 9, 2020
7 p.m. Authentic ACC: Carolina Insider
7:30 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Duke March 3, 2012
9 p.m. CFB: North Carolina vs South Carolina Aug. 31, 2019

 

Tuesday, Aug. 4: NC State

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. BB: NC State vs Wake Forest May 23, 2019
1 p.m. WSOC: NC State at Louisville Nov. 3, 2019
3 p.m. WRES: Virginia Tech at NC State Feb. 14, 2020
5 p.m. WBB: Florida State vs NC State

ACC Tournament Championship Game

 March 8, 2020

 
7 p.m. Authentic ACC: Strength in the Pack
7:30 p.m. MBB: NC State at North Carolina Feb. 21, 1998
9 p.m. CFB: NC State vs Florida State Sept. 23, 2017

 

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Notre Dame

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. VB: Valparaiso at Notre Dame Sept. 4, 2019
11:30 a.m. 2020 ACC Fencing Championship Feb. 23, 2020
1 p.m. SB: Duke at Notre Dame Feb. 29, 2020
3 p.m. WBB: UConn at Notre Dame March 4, 2013
5 p.m. WBB: Tennessee at Notre Dame Jan. 18, 2018
6:30 p.m. Authentic ACC
7 p.m. MBB: Syracuse at Notre Dame Jan. 21, 2012
9 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Georgetown Feb. 9, 2002

 

Thursday, Aug. 6: Pitt

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. WRES: Virginia at Pitt Feb. 7, 2020
Noon MSOC: Akron at Pitt Sept. 16, 2020
2 p.m. WBB: Notre Dame vs Pitt

ACC Tournament First Round

 March 4, 2020
4 p.m. MBB: Georgetown vs Pitt March 15, 2008
6 p.m. CFB: West Virginia at Pitt Nov. 28, 2008
9 p.m. CFB: North Carolina at Pitt Nov. 14, 2019

 

Friday, Aug. 7: Syracuse

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
8 a.m. Packer and Durham
10 a.m. WSOC: Colgate at Syracuse Aug. 25, 2019
Noon MLAX: Duke vs Syracuse

ACC Championship Title Game

 April 26, 2015
2 p.m. WBB: Syracuse vs Louisville

ACC Tournament Semifinals

 March 5, 2016
4 p.m. CFB: Kansas State at Syracuse

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

 Dec. 30, 2010
6:30 p.m. MBB: Syracuse vs UConn Feb. 25, 2012
8 p.m. MBB: Syracuse vs UConn March 12, 2009

 

Saturday, Aug. 8: Virginia

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
10 a.m. WSOC: Virginia vs Maryland

ACC Championship Title Game

 Nov. 4, 2012
Noon MLAX: Maryland at Virginia March 28, 2009
2 p.m. MBB: Virginia at Maryland Nov. 28, 2018
4 p.m. WBB: Georgia at Virginia Jan. 2, 2009
5:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: The Road Home to Virginia
6 p.m. CFB: Clemson at Virginia Oct. 7, 2004
9 p.m. CFB: Florida State at Virginia Oct. 15, 2005

 

Sunday, Aug. 9: Virginia Tech

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
10 a.m. SB: Virginia Tech vs South Carolina

St. Pete Clearwater Challenge

 Feb. 14, 2020
Noon MBB: Virginia Tech at Duke Jan. 6, 2007
2 p.m. MBB: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest Jan. 21, 2009
4 p.m. WBB: Virginia Tech at Syracuse March 1, 2018
6 p.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m. Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality
7 p.m. CFB: Nebraska at Virginia Tech Sept. 9, 2009
10 p.m. CFB: West Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 3, 2017

 

Monday, Aug. 10: Wake Forest

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date
10 a.m. FH: Wake Forest vs Syracuse

ACC Championship Quarterfinals

 Nov. 3, 2016
Noon CFB: Florida State at Wake Forest Oct. 19, 2019
3 p.m. WBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest Feb. 23, 2020
5 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest Jan. 15, 2005
7 p.m. MBB: Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech

ACC Tournament Championship Game

 March 10, 1996
9 p.m. CFB: NC State at Wake Forest Nov. 18, 2017

 

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast ConferenceACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button
Close