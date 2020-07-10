Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 14 through July 19

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 14, through Sunday, July 19. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.
July 14-July 19 schedule highlights:
- Three-game series between the first place NC Dinos, with star Sung-bum Na, and the second place Kiwoom Heroes;
- Defending Champion Doosan Bears, with batting average leader José Miguel Fernández, appear twice in weekend series vs. KIA Tigers;
- Kiwoom Heroes appear in four of the six live games on ESPN or ESPN2
Upcoming KBO League Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Network
|Tue, July 14
|5:30 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 15
|5:30 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN
|Thu, July 16
|5:30 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 17
|5:30 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson
|ESPN
|Sat, July 18
|5 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns
|Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson
|ESPN
|Sun, July 19
|4 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
-30-