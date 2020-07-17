Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 21 through July 26

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 21, through Sunday, July 26. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available on the ESPN App.
July 21-July 26 schedule highlights:
- Home run leaders Mel Rojas Jr. (21) and Roberto Ramos (16) in action as the KT Wiz and Rojas host the LG Twins and Ramos Tuesday and Thursday;
- Defending Champion Doosan Bears host the LG Twins Friday and Saturday on ESPN;
- Seven teams in action on ESPN and ESPN2
Upcoming KBO League Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Network
|Tue, July 21
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. KT Wiz
|Jon Sciambi, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 22
|5:30 a.m.
|Lotte Giants vs. SK Wyverns
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|ESPN2
|Thu, July 23
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. KT Wiz
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 24
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|ESPN
|Sat, July 25
|5 a.m.
|Samsung Lions vs. KIA Tigers
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|ESPN
|Sun, July 26
|4 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.