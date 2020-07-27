Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 28 through August 2

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 2. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

July 28-August 2 schedule highlights:

Three-game series featuring defending champion and second place Doosan Bears, with José Miguel Fernández, and Kiwoom Heroes;

Doosan Bears in action four total times, including a visit to first place NC Dinos Friday;

Watch Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz continue his home run streak – 24 total with nine in the last week

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, July 28 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Chris Burke Wed, July 29 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Chris Burke Thu, July 30 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Chris Burke Fri, July 31 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Sat, August 1 5 a.m. SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Sun, August 2 4 a.m. Hanwha Eagles vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-