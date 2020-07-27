Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 28 through August 2

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 2. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.
July 28-August 2 schedule highlights:
- Three-game series featuring defending champion and second place Doosan Bears, with José Miguel Fernández, and Kiwoom Heroes;
- Doosan Bears in action four total times, including a visit to first place NC Dinos Friday;
- Watch Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz continue his home run streak – 24 total with nine in the last week
All live games on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Tue, July 28
|5:30 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|Wed, July 29
|5:30 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|Thu, July 30
|5:30 a.m.
|Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears
|Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|Fri, July 31
|5:30 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|Sat, August 1
|5 a.m.
|SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz
|Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|Sun, August 2
|4 a.m.
|Hanwha Eagles vs. LG Twins
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
