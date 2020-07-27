Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 28 through August 2

Photo of Katie Hughes Katie Hughes Follow on Twitter 22 hours ago

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 2. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

July 28-August 2 schedule highlights:

  • Three-game series featuring defending champion and second place Doosan Bears, with José Miguel Fernández, and Kiwoom Heroes;
  • Doosan Bears in action four total times, including a visit to first place NC Dinos Friday;
  • Watch Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz continue his home run streak – 24 total with nine in the last week

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators
Tue, July 28 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Chris Burke
Wed, July 29 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Chris Burke
Thu, July 30 5:30 a.m. Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears Tom Hart, Chris Burke
Fri, July 31 5:30 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
Sat, August 1 5 a.m. SK Wyverns vs. KT Wiz Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
Sun, August 2 4 a.m. Hanwha Eagles vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

