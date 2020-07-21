College Football Live: State of the Season Special Tonight on ESPN2

Rece Davis Hosts Hour-Long Discussion on the Sport’s Scheduled 2020 Season

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Florida State Captain Marvin Wilson to be Interviewed

College Football Live: State of the Season will air tonight (Tuesday, July 21) on ESPN2 from 7-8 p.m. ET with host Rece Davis and analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and David Pollack. Davis will lead a discussion that examines college football’s ongoing challenges as the country navigates the Covid-19 pandemic. During the one-hour special, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Florida State senior captain Marvin Wilson will be interviewed.

In addition to the Sankey and Wilson interviews, ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich will provide the most up-to-date news and insights from the conferences. Throughout the last several weeks, Dinich and her ESPN.com colleagues have provided extensive reporting on the topic.

During his appearance, Wilson will also discuss the growing influence of the college athlete. The Seminoles defensive tackle has been a leader in athlete activism both on and off campus, including launching Marvin’s Movement, an organization to influence kids and impact change in the community.

