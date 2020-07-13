ESPN Announces WNBA Schedule; Ionescu’s Professional Debut Tips-Off Slate on Saturday, July 25

More than 20 Games Available Across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

Two Double-Headers Opening Weekend

ESPN’s WNBA schedule will open on July 25, with a doubleheader featuring No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty vs. legend Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm at noon ET on ESPN, followed by Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at 3 p.m. on ABC. Opening weekend continues on Sunday, July 26, with another double-header featuring Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx at Noon, on ESPN, and Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m., on ABC.

The full slate will feature at least 24 games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. All games will also be available in the ESPN App.

Additional Highlights of the More than 20-game schedule include:

Reigning WNBA Champions Washington Mystics on July 30, August 7 and August 13

Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm set to appear on July 25, July 30, August 4, August 6, August 8 and August 10.

AP, Citizen Naismith & ESPN.com Player of the Year and No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu with the New York Liberty make 4 appearances across regular season schedule.

“We are in an exciting time with the return of sports and we are happy to welcome back the WNBA with a 20+ game regular season slate and continued post season coverage, including the best of five WNBA Championship,” said Carol Stiff, ESPN’s vice president of programming and acquisitions. “We look forward to another exhilarating season from some of the best athletes in the world.”

ESPN commentators will call the games remotely from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. Booth teams include:

Play-by-Play Ryan Ruocco and Analyst Rebecca Lobo

Play-by-Play Pam Ward and Analyst LaChina Robinson

ESPN’s sideline star Holly Rowe will also participate in game coverage, providing insight and storytelling around various games.

There will be the typical six to eight cameras showcasing a multitude of angles on each game, with the use of some robotic cameras implemented to accommodate health and safety protocols related to social distancing. Other production elements will include live coach’s mics and player mics in select games.

Additional coverage details will be announced at a later date, along with details regarding the post season.

WNBA Television Schedule

Date Time Game Network Sat, July 25 Noon Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty ESPN 3 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury ABC Sun, July 26 Noon Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx ESPN 3 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces ABC Thu, July 30 6 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics ESPN 10 p.m. Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN Sun, Aug 2 1 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. New York ESPN 6 p.m. Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Tue, Aug 4 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream ESPN2 9 p.m. Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Thu, Aug 6 6 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream ESPN2 10 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury ESPN2 Fri, Aug 7 7 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics ESPN2 9 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Sat, Aug 8 Noon Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings ESPN2 3 p. m. Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm ABC Sun, Aug 9 3 p.m. Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty ESPN 7 p.m. Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN2 Mon, Aug 10 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings ESPN2 9 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Tue, Aug 11 7 p.m. Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN2 Thu, Aug 13 7 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics ESPN2 9 p.m. Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2

-30-