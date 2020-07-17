ESPN Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Jock Jams, Launches New Music Curation Brand Hype Hits

Everybody dance now! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic sports anthem album series, Jock Jams, ESPN will dedicate an entire week of content and storytelling around the music that defined a generation of arena music and pop culture. ESPN is also introducing its new music playlist brand, Hype Hits, to fans leading up to the return of live sports.

Beginning today, fans can relive some of the biggest stadium anthems of all time through ESPN’s digital and social platforms as well as featured segments on shows like Outside the Lines, SportsCenter, and others. Content will also highlight exclusive interviews with athletes, artists, talent and influencers giving their perspectives on music’s impact on sports, including Victor Cruz, Melvin Gordon, Sydney McLaughlin, recording artist Jack Harlow, and more. Conversation will also extend onto social platforms for discussion and debate between ESPN talent and fans.

At launch, the Hype Hits collection features eight new playlists that include a curated “Hall of Fame” playlist, a rotating “Takeover” playlist (Volume 1 curated by ESPN anchor Elle Duncan), and six genre-specific “Best of” lists. The playlists are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Music.

“Music plays a central role in sports and culture, and we want to introduce soundtracks for a new generation of athletes and sports fans through Hype Hits, while also recognizing the history of Jock Jams for its 25th anniversary,” said Kevin Wilson, Music Director for ESPN. “It’s also a great way to get fans excited for the return of sports. With Hype Hits, fans can get pumped for the game or recreate their own stadium experience while social distancing from home, whether that’s with our collection of today’s hits or a throwback to classic hype songs.”

For full coverage and access to the Hype Hits collection, visit ESPN.com/HypeHits.

