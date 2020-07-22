ESPN Esports Rocket League Invitational Sponsored by Psyonix Kicks off Friday, July 24

WHAT: Eight of the biggest teams in the North American Rocket League Championship Series battle it out for a total of $25,000 on the Rocket League stage in the ESPN Esports Rocket League Invitational, sponsored by Psyonix,

Starting on Friday, July 24, teams including NRG, G2, Rogue and Spacestation Gaming will compete in the tournament, produced in part by Bento, live on the ESPN Esports Twitch channel and the ESPN App.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, 2:30 p.m. ET each day

WHERE: ESPN Esports Twitch and the ESPN app

WHO: Teams participating in the ESPN Esports Rocket League Invitational Sponsored by Psyonix include:

NRG

G2

Rogue

Spacestation Gaming

Rat Enterprises

Envy

Alpine

Plot Twist

For more information on the ESPN Esports Rocket League Invitational Sponsored by Psyonix, please visit espn.com/esports.

About Esports at ESPN

ESPN has a long history of delivering live programming, coverage and content to esports fans. It televised and streamed the Overwatch League playoffs and Grand Finals alongside Disney XD in addition to televising the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Championship Series with Disney XD. In 2019, ESPN Events hosted the first-ever Collegiate Esports Championship at Comicpalooza in Houston and also put on two owned and operated events featuring EA’s Apex Legends in conjunction with The ESPYS and X Games Minneapolis 2019. The network also delivered the Street Fighter V World Championship and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U from Evo 2017, as well as hosted the X Games Rocket League Invitational from X Games Minneapolis 2017, and the FIFA Ultimate Team Championship Series across ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. In 2016, ESPN2 aired the Capcom Cup 2016 Street Fighter V Final in December, the Street Fighter V World Championship in July, and the Madden NFL 16 Championship from EA Play in June. In addition, ESPN X Games teamed up with Xbox to bring Halo 5: Guardians to X Games Aspen 2016, as part of the Halo World Championship Tour.

Since 2016, ESPN.com has also delivered year-round coverage through a dedicated esports vertical featuring some of the most voices in esports. Previously, ESPN3 carried live coverage of BlizzCon and The International Dota 2 Championships in 2014 and 2015, as well as the 2014 League of Legends tournament. The network also previously delivered exclusive live coverage of Heroes of the Dorm in 2015 and 2016, with the final airing live on ESPN2, and the 2015 tournament being the first ever live, televised coverage of a collegiate esports event for ESPN.

About Rocket League

Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Game of the Year” awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and PC, Rocket League includes more than 500 trillion possible customization combinations, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League, please visit www.RocketLeague.com, “Like” it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

