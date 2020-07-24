ESPN to Exclusively Televise Seven of Eight First Round Series in New, Expanded 2020 Major League Baseball Postseason

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it will exclusively televise seven of the eight new first round series as part of the expanded 2020 MLB Postseason. As a result of the new format, 14-21 first round games, including all four National League series, will air exclusively on ESPN platforms across a four-day period from Tuesday, September 29, through Friday, October 2. The announcement was made by the Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro.

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN President and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks:

“This is an exciting opportunity for ESPN and Major League Baseball to deliver a new, compelling live sports experience to fans. Innovation has been a cornerstone of our 30-plus year relationship with MLB, and that will be on display as we showcase these decisive games. We know fans have been craving live baseball and we’re proud to work with our friends at MLB to offer what will be a special four days this fall.”

ESPN will also have the exclusive rights to 2020 first round MLB games on national radio and Spanish-language domestic television as well as rights on International television.

ESPN opens its 31st consecutive season of MLB coverage on Thursday, July 23, with an exclusive MLB Opening Night telecast presented by John Deere doubleheader. The defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers game at 10 p.m. ET. For more on ESPN’s 2020 MLB coverage, including its Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

