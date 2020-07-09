ESPN to Host Madden Ratings Week July 13 to 17 on SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and NFL Live

SportsCenter Special on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET Hosted by Laura Rutledge, Louis Riddick, Field Yates and Mina Kimes

Madden 99 Club Ratings Unveiled Daily on Get Up; Rating Debates Held on First Take

Today, ESPN announced plans to exclusively reveal the player ratings for the latest edition in the EA SPORTS Madden NFL franchise, Madden NFL 21. Starting on Monday, July 13, players part of the Madden NFL 21 “99 Club” (those rated 99 overall, the highest rating possible in the game) will be revealed during Get Up throughout the week. First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live will also take part in Madden Ratings Week on ESPN.

“After the success of last year’s E:60 highlighting the Madden ratings process, revealing ratings live on ESPN was a natural next step for us,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president and executive editor, production. “EA SPORTS has created a culture surrounding this reveal each year and we are excited to be part of this year’s moment.”

In addition to the 99 Club reveals on Get Up, First Take will debate superstar ratings each day, SportsCenter will reveal positional rankings in each day’s SportsCenter Top 10 and NFL Live will present content in a unique way. All of the excitement will culminate in a SportsCenter special breaking down the ratings process on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, where Laura Rutledge, Louis Riddick, Field Yates and Mina Kimes will interview players and reveal any remaining ratings.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN to announce Madden NFL 21 player ratings, one of our most anticipated moments each year that sparks intense debate across the sports world,” said Julie Foster, Vice President Marketing, EA SPORTS. “Madden ratings are a direct reflection of the on-field performance of players, so it’s no surprise that fans, and the NFL players themselves, are so passionate about them. We can’t wait to see the discussion unfold on ESPN in the coming week.”

Each year, Madden NFL unveils player ratings for all active players in the NFL. Ratings indicate how a player will perform on the virtual gridiron in Madden NFL based on their performance on the real NFL field. Ratings are decided by the Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors, who calculate a number of ratings across every player – speed, awareness, strength, catching and many more – that come together for a final overall rating. Adjustors analyze player performances each week of the NFL season and make changes based on how well a player performed. In addition, NFL legends like Barry Sanders, Michael Vick, Steve Young and Chad Johnson have all leant their expertise to the Adjustors to land on players final ratings.

Fans got their first taste of Madden NFL 21 player ratings today with the unveil of rookie quarterback ratings on the official Madden NFL Twitter and Instagram, with rookie wide receivers to follow tomorrow.. So much more ratings news will come on ESPN next week and fans will be able to see the impact of their favorite players ratings when EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 launches worldwide on August 28, 2020.

