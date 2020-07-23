ESPN to Provide Comprehensive On-site Game Coverage of Historic NBA Restart

Game Commentators On Site Include Mike Breen, Mark Jones, Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters, Cassidy Hubbarth and More

Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson and Salters to Call Five Nationally Televised Games in Three Days July 31-August 2

ESPN will provide comprehensive on-site game coverage of the historic NBA restart, including the production of 20 NBA Seeding Games and up to 44 NBA Playoffs games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. ESPN’s game coverage tips off on Friday, July 31, and will include eight game telecasts in three days through Sunday, August 2. More details are below.

ESPN will have several top game commentators on site at the NBA Florida Campus to call the action, including play-by-play voices Mike Breen, Mark Jones and Dave Pasch, analysts Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Doris Burke and reporters Lisa Salters and Cassidy Hubbarth. Additionally, ESPN commentators Rachel Nichols and Malika Andrews will also serve as sideline reporters for select games.

Game coverage for Friday, July 31, tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET with a marquee Eastern Conference matchup as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum square off with the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Play-by-play commentator Mike Breen and analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will call the action with veteran sideline reporter Lisa Salters. At 9 p.m., the Houston Rockets will take on the Dallas Mavericks with play-by-play voice Mark Jones, analyst Doris Burke and reporter Rachel Nichols on commentary.

The NBA Finals broadcast trio of Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson along with reporter Salters will call five NBA seeding games in three days to begin ESPN and ABC’s game coverage from July 31 through August 2. The quartet will also call two ESPN telecasts on Saturday, August 1: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the LA Clippers at 6 p.m. ET. The team will then call two ABC broadcasts on Sunday, August 2, as the Boston Celtics take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET. All NBA games on ESPN and ABC are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Fri, July 31 6:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Fri, July 31 9 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 1 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 3:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Aug. 1 6 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 3:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 2 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App

ESPN Radio will broadcast nine regular-season games from the NBA Florida Campus with Play-by-play commentators Marc Kestecher and Sean Kelley and analysts Jon Barry and PJ Carlesimo. ESPN Radio’s NBA coverage resumes on Thursday, July 30 with a Los Angeles showdown. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers at 9 p.m.

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

