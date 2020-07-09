ESPN2 Adds 10 World TeamTennis Matches
Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Sam Querrey, Sloane Stephens and the Bryan Brothers among the Top Players in WTT
ESPN+ Also to Present Exclusive Matches
ESPN2 has added 10 matches from World TeamTennis – playing its 45th season this summer at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – to its July schedule. The action will begin on the season’s opening day, Sunday, July 12, with two matches: Orlando Storm and Tennys Sandgren facing the WTT two-time defending champion Springfield (Mo.) Lasers and 18-year-old American Caty McNally at noon ET with an 8 p.m. meeting of the Orange County Breakers and Steve Johnson and the San Diego Aviators featuring Americans Ryan Harrison and Coco Vandeweghe. More matches beyond Saturday, July 18, may also be added to the ESPN2 schedule.
ESPN+ will also have a schedule of exclusive matches, starting Tuesday, July 14, with the Springfield (Mo.) Lasers and the Philadelphia Freedoms at 7 p.m. and continuing to July 26.
Notable players in the WTT:
Chicago Smash: Genie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens
New York Empire: Jack Sock and Kim Clijsters
Orange County (Calif.) Breakers: Steve Johnson
Orlando Storm: Tennys Sandgren
Philadelphia Freedoms: Sofia Kenin, Taylor Townsend and Donald Young
San Diego Aviators: Ryan Harrison and Coco Vandeweghe
Springfield (Mo.) Lasers: Caty McNally
Vegas Rollers: Bob and Mike Bryan, Monica Puig and Sam Querrey
Washington Kastles: Venus Williams
The ESPN2 and ESPN+ WTT schedule through July 18:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sun, July 12
|Noon
|Orlando vs. Springfield
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Orange County vs. San Diego
|ESPN2
|Mon, July 13
|1 p.m.
|Vegas vs. Orlando
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Washington vs. New York
|ESPN2
|Tue, July 14
|11 a.m.
|San Diego vs. Vegas
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Orlando vs. Chicago
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Springfield vs. Philadelphia
|ESPN+
|Wed, July 15
|11 a.m.
|Orange County vs. Chicago
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 16
|11 a.m.
|Vegas vs. Orange County
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Springfield vs. Washington
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 17
|Noon
|Chicago vs. New York
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Vegas vs. Springfield
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 18
|Noon
|Orlando vs. Orange County
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Springfield vs. New York
|ESPN2
-30-