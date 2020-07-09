ESPN2 Adds 10 World TeamTennis Matches

Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Sam Querrey, Sloane Stephens and the Bryan Brothers among the Top Players in WTT

ESPN+ Also to Present Exclusive Matches

ESPN2 has added 10 matches from World TeamTennis – playing its 45th season this summer at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – to its July schedule. The action will begin on the season’s opening day, Sunday, July 12, with two matches: Orlando Storm and Tennys Sandgren facing the WTT two-time defending champion Springfield (Mo.) Lasers and 18-year-old American Caty McNally at noon ET with an 8 p.m. meeting of the Orange County Breakers and Steve Johnson and the San Diego Aviators featuring Americans Ryan Harrison and Coco Vandeweghe. More matches beyond Saturday, July 18, may also be added to the ESPN2 schedule.

ESPN+ will also have a schedule of exclusive matches, starting Tuesday, July 14, with the Springfield (Mo.) Lasers and the Philadelphia Freedoms at 7 p.m. and continuing to July 26.

Notable players in the WTT:

Chicago Smash: Genie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens

New York Empire: Jack Sock and Kim Clijsters

Orange County (Calif.) Breakers: Steve Johnson

Orlando Storm: Tennys Sandgren

Philadelphia Freedoms: Sofia Kenin, Taylor Townsend and Donald Young

San Diego Aviators: Ryan Harrison and Coco Vandeweghe

Springfield (Mo.) Lasers: Caty McNally

Vegas Rollers: Bob and Mike Bryan, Monica Puig and Sam Querrey

Washington Kastles: Venus Williams

The ESPN2 and ESPN+ WTT schedule through July 18:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, July 12 Noon Orlando vs. Springfield ESPN2 8 p.m. Orange County vs. San Diego ESPN2 Mon, July 13 1 p.m. Vegas vs. Orlando ESPN2 5 p.m. Washington vs. New York ESPN2 Tue, July 14 11 a.m. San Diego vs. Vegas ESPN2 3 p.m. Orlando vs. Chicago ESPN2 7 p.m. Springfield vs. Philadelphia ESPN+ Wed, July 15 11 a.m. Orange County vs. Chicago ESPN+ Thu, July 16 11 a.m. Vegas vs. Orange County ESPN+ 3 p.m. Springfield vs. Washington ESPN2 Fri, July 17 Noon Chicago vs. New York ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Vegas vs. Springfield ESPN+ Sat, July 18 Noon Orlando vs. Orange County ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Springfield vs. New York ESPN2

