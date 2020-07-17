Tennis
ESPN2 Adds Five More World TeamTennis Matches
ESPN2 has added five more matches for from World TeamTennis – playing its 45th season this summer at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The season began on ESPN2 this past Sunday, July 12.
The newly added matches begin Tuesday, July 21, with Orlando vs. Washington and continue with San Diego vs. New York (July 22), Orange County vs. Washington (July 23), Washington vs. Chicago (July 24) and San Diego vs. Philadelphia (July 26).
In addition, the Springfield-New York match on Saturday, July 18, previously announced for ESPN2 will move to ESPN+, which has a schedule of 11 exclusive matches through July 26. A total of 14 matches will be seen on ESPN2.
The remaining ESPN2 and ESPN+ WTT schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, July 15
|11 a.m.
|Orange County vs. Chicago
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 16
|11 a.m.
|Vegas vs. Orange County
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Springfield vs. Washington
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 17
|Noon
|Chicago vs. New York
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Vegas vs. Springfield
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 18
|Noon
|Orlando vs. Orange County
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Springfield vs. New York
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 19
|4 p.m.
|Chicago vs. Orlando
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|San Diego vs. Orange County
|ESPN+
|Tue, July 21
|9 a.m.
|Orlando vs. Washington
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 22
|9 a.m.
|San Diego vs. New York
|ESPN2
|Thur, July 23
|11 a.m.
|Springfield vs. San Diego
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Orange County vs. Washington
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 24
|11 a.m.
|New York vs. Vegas
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Washington vs. Chicago
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 25
|7 p.m.
|New York vs. Chicago
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 26
|9 a.m.
|Springfield vs. Orlando
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|San Diego vs. Philadelphia
|ESPN2
-30-