ESPN2 Adds Five More World TeamTennis Matches

ESPN2 has added five more matches for from World TeamTennis – playing its 45th season this summer at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The season began on ESPN2 this past Sunday, July 12.

The newly added matches begin Tuesday, July 21, with Orlando vs. Washington and continue with San Diego vs. New York (July 22), Orange County vs. Washington (July 23), Washington vs. Chicago (July 24) and San Diego vs. Philadelphia (July 26).

In addition, the Springfield-New York match on Saturday, July 18, previously announced for ESPN2 will move to ESPN+, which has a schedule of 11 exclusive matches through July 26. A total of 14 matches will be seen on ESPN2.

The remaining ESPN2 and ESPN+ WTT schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, July 15 11 a.m. Orange County vs. Chicago ESPN+ Thu, July 16 11 a.m. Vegas vs. Orange County ESPN+ 3 p.m. Springfield vs. Washington ESPN2 Fri, July 17 Noon Chicago vs. New York ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Vegas vs. Springfield ESPN+ Sat, July 18 Noon Orlando vs. Orange County ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Springfield vs. New York ESPN+ Sun, July 19 4 p.m. Chicago vs. Orlando ESPN+ 8 p.m. San Diego vs. Orange County ESPN+ Tue, July 21 9 a.m. Orlando vs. Washington ESPN2 Wed, July 22 9 a.m. San Diego vs. New York ESPN2 Thur, July 23 11 a.m. Springfield vs. San Diego ESPN+ 7 p.m. Orange County vs. Washington ESPN2 Fri, July 24 11 a.m. New York vs. Vegas ESPN+ 7 p.m. Washington vs. Chicago ESPN2 Sat, July 25 7 p.m. New York vs. Chicago ESPN+ Sun, July 26 9 a.m. Springfield vs. Orlando ESPN+ 7 p.m. San Diego vs. Philadelphia ESPN2

