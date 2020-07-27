ESPN’s 2020 MLB Weeknight Schedule Features Top Stars, Rivalries and 16 MLB Clubs in Action

2017 World Series Rematch on Major League Baseball on ESPN, Telecast Presented by USAA as the Houston Astros Host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 29

World Series Champion Washington Nationals to Host the New York Mets in the August 4 edition of Major League Baseball on ESPN, Telecast Presented by USAA

ESPN today announced game selections for its 2020 Major League Baseball weeknight schedule through August 10. USAA and Hankook are the presenting sponsors for ESPN’s weeknight baseball telecasts.

Following ESPN’s season-opening stretch of seven games in four days, its weeknight schedule opens with a doubleheader on Monday, July 27, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado host the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi providing commentary alongside ESPN MLB Analyst Chipper Jones. The game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Phoenix and San Diego markets.

The second game of Monday’s doubleheader features the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts hosting the New York Mets and 2019 N.L. Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso in a full national telecast. Karl Ravech will call the game with ESPN MLB Analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

A rematch of the 2017 World Series will headline the July 29 edition of Major League Baseball on ESPN, Telecast Presented by USAA as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman at 7 p.m. ET. Sciambi, Jones and ESPN MLB Analyst Rick Sutcliffe will provide commentary. The telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market. Immediately following the Dodgers vs. Astros matchup on July 29, the Seattle Mariners and Kyle Seager visit the Los Angeles Angels and A.L. M.V.P. Mike Trout at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Those two teams will square off again on Tuesday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both are full national telecasts.

More highlights:

The World Series Champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Mets on August 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. This game will also be a full national telecast;

Top stars in action on ESPN throughout the season, including Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado, 2019 N.L., M.V.P. Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Alex Bregman, Aaron Judge and A.L. M.V.P. Mike Trout

Additional game selections will be made up to one week prior. All ESPN MLB games and shows are available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN 2020 Weeknight MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network Mon, July 27 4 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks* vs. San Diego Padres* Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN Mon, July 27 7:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN Wed, July 29 4 p.m. Colorado Rockies* vs. Oakland Athletics* Matt Vasgersian, Jessica Mendoza ESPN Wed, July 29 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers* vs. Houston Astros Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN Wed, July 29 10 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN Fri, July 31 9 p.m. Texas Rangers* vs. San Francisco Giants* Karl Ravech, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN2 Tue, Aug 4 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates* vs. Minnesota Twins* Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN Tue, Aug 4 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN Tue, Aug 4 10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN Mon, Aug 10 9 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

-30-