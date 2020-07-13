ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to Host The Jump from the Walt Disney World Resort Starting Monday

Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump, will lead the show from the Walt Disney World Resort, inside the NBA Florida Campus, starting today, Monday, July 13. The Jump generally airs at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, Monday through Friday.

Nichols will host the show from her hotel, using a TVU App on her iPad that she will operate herself while observing the NBA’s mandatory seven-day quarantine in her room all week.

ESPN analysts, reporters and special guests on The Jump will continue to appear remotely.

-30-