AnnouncementsNFL
ESPN’s Updated Weekday Schedule as of August 17
ESPN’s weekday lineup will be adjusted beginning Monday, Aug. 17, with Get Up and First Take returning to their familiar start times of 8 a.m. ET and 10 a.m., respectively, as the early morning Korean Baseball Organization games return to ESPN2.
In addition, NFL Live will move from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Jalen & Jacoby and Highly Questionable occupying the 2-3 p.m. hour.
ESPN’s Weekday Schedule (Starting August 17):
|Time (ET)
|Show
|8 a.m.
|Get Up
|10 a.m.
|First Take
|Noon
|SportsCenter
|2 p.m.
|Jalen & Jacoby
|2:30 p.m.
|Highly Questionable
|3 p.m.
|The Jump
|4 p.m.
|NFL Live
|5 p.m.
|Around the Horn
|5:30 p.m.
|Pardon the Interruption
|6 p.m.
|SportsCenter
-30-