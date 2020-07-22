ESPN’s Updated Weekday Schedule as of August 17

ESPN’s weekday lineup will be adjusted beginning Monday, Aug. 17, with Get Up and First Take returning to their familiar start times of 8 a.m. ET and 10 a.m., respectively, as the early morning Korean Baseball Organization games return to ESPN2.

In addition, NFL Live will move from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Jalen & Jacoby and Highly Questionable occupying the 2-3 p.m. hour.

ESPN’s Weekday Schedule (Starting August 17):

Time (ET) Show 8 a.m. Get Up 10 a.m. First Take Noon SportsCenter 2 p.m. Jalen & Jacoby 2:30 p.m. Highly Questionable 3 p.m. The Jump 4 p.m. NFL Live 5 p.m. Around the Horn 5:30 p.m. Pardon the Interruption 6 p.m. SportsCenter

