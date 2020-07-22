ESPN’s Updated Weekday Schedule as of August 17

AnnouncementsNFL

ESPN’s Updated Weekday Schedule as of August 17

Photo of Allie Stoneberg Allie Stoneberg Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Bristol, CT - June 4, 2020 - Studio W: The set of NFL Live (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

ESPN’s weekday lineup will be adjusted beginning Monday, Aug. 17, with Get Up and First Take returning to their familiar start times of 8 a.m. ET and 10 a.m., respectively, as the early morning Korean Baseball Organization games return to ESPN2.

In addition, NFL Live will move from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Jalen & Jacoby and Highly Questionable occupying the 2-3 p.m. hour.

ESPN’s Weekday Schedule (Starting August 17):

Time (ET) Show
8 a.m. Get Up
10 a.m. First Take
Noon SportsCenter
2 p.m. Jalen & Jacoby
2:30 p.m. Highly Questionable
3 p.m. The Jump
4 p.m. NFL Live
5 p.m. Around the Horn
5:30 p.m. Pardon the Interruption
6 p.m. SportsCenter

-30-

 

Tags
Photo of Allie Stoneberg

Allie Stoneberg

I advance ESPN’s communications and publicity efforts for NFL studio programming, Monday Night Football, the NFL Draft and our coverage of the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League. I enjoy meeting journalists in person at games and events and delight in showing them around our Bristol, Conn., campus.
Back to top button
Close